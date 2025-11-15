'Kejriwal Model' Makes No Dent As AAP Loses All 99 Seats In Bihar, With Lowest Vote Percentage
Bihar AAP president Rakesh Yadav said party must focus on local leadership and grassroots organisation, rather than relying on promoting its policies.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a major political gamble by contesting the Bihar Assembly elections on its own. And the election results made it amply clear that the party, which had established itself on the national stage with victories in Delhi and Punjab, has failed to scratch the surface of Bihar's complex, well-established electoral arena. In the end, not only did it fail to win a single seat, but all its candidates lost their deposits as well.
Kejriwal Model Meets Bihar's Social Engineering
The AAP in Bihar pitched its "Kejriwal Model" of governance as USP. The party fielded candidates in 99 seats, covering a large portion of the 243-member Assembly. Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, campaigned for the candidates, but failed to make a strong impact among voters.
The biggest setback for the party was its vote share. Election Commission data shows the party received the lowest vote share (0.30 per cent), lover than even NOTA at 1.81 per cent, as the mainstream political entities, the BJP, the RJD, the JD(U), the LJP(RV), etc. went about their business unperturbed.
It's disappointing total vote share, which is well below 1 per cent, has raised serious doubts about its survival in a large state like Bihar. In many seats, AAP candidates received fewer votes than those of parties that are far smaller than it, leading to their deposits being forfeited. It's clear that Bihar rejected AAP's "development model".
Political analyst Jagdish Mamgain said AAP lacked a strong and credible local face in Bihar who could carry the party forward in Kejriwal's absence. He said Kejriwal appears to have anticipated this outcome, which is why probably didn't campaign in Bihar. Meanwhile, AAP maintained distance from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, choosing to contest alone, putting it in direct competition with established and strong regional powers.
AAP On The Ground In Bihar
The party had appointed Delhi MLA Ajesh Yadav as its in-charge for the state, but the party's organisation wasn't as strong at every booth and panchayat as it is in Delhi and Punjab, as narrative of "development politics" failed to penetrate Bihar's caste and regional politics. Limited resources compounded its problems in the state.
State party president Rakesh Yadav said that to gain a foothold in Bihar, the party must focus on developing local leadership and strengthening its grassroots organisation, rather than relying on promoting its policies. He said that this election sends a clear message that succeeding in Bihar politics is a long and arduous journey, requiring significant changes to their strategy.
Reflecting on the overall outcome, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "In a state where they deleted 8 million votes and created 5 lakh new ones, the outcome was predictable. The BJP did the same during the Delhi Assembly polls — deleted thousands of [legitimate] votes while getting thousands of fake voters registered."
Also Read: