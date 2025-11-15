ETV Bharat / bharat

'Kejriwal Model' Makes No Dent As AAP Loses All 99 Seats In Bihar, With Lowest Vote Percentage

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a major political gamble by contesting the Bihar Assembly elections on its own. And the election results made it amply clear that the party, which had established itself on the national stage with victories in Delhi and Punjab, has failed to scratch the surface of Bihar's complex, well-established electoral arena. In the end, not only did it fail to win a single seat, but all its candidates lost their deposits as well.

Kejriwal Model Meets Bihar's Social Engineering

The AAP in Bihar pitched its "Kejriwal Model" of governance as USP. The party fielded candidates in 99 seats, covering a large portion of the 243-member Assembly. Senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, campaigned for the candidates, but failed to make a strong impact among voters.

The biggest setback for the party was its vote share. Election Commission data shows the party received the lowest vote share (0.30 per cent), lover than even NOTA at 1.81 per cent, as the mainstream political entities, the BJP, the RJD, the JD(U), the LJP(RV), etc. went about their business unperturbed.

It's disappointing total vote share, which is well below 1 per cent, has raised serious doubts about its survival in a large state like Bihar. In many seats, AAP candidates received fewer votes than those of parties that are far smaller than it, leading to their deposits being forfeited. It's clear that Bihar rejected AAP's "development model".