AAP Removes Raghav Chadha As Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader; Delhi BJP Calls Kejriwal 'Weak Leader'
AAP drops Raghav Chadha from the Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader role and brings in Ashok Mittal to strengthen coordination and Punjab's political balance.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Giving a sneak peek into how all may not be well within it, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, and has proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the party has formally informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat of this change through an official communique. The letter states that Chadha should not be allotted time for speaking in the House from the AAP's quota.
Is Chadha Being Sidelined?
Chadha, once considered among AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's most trusted aides, is seeing a sudden dip in his political stature. While he has been actively involved in both Delhi and Punjab politics, his recent silence and absence from key party events have fuelled speculation that all may not be well between him and the leadership.
Among the youngest MPs in the country, Chadha had played a key role in party affairs, particularly in Punjab and during the AAP's tenure in Delhi. However, things have changed in recent months.
Chadha was abroad for medical reasons when Kejriwal, the then Delhi chief minister, was arrested in connection with the excise policy case in March 2024. He remained away during Kejriwal's nearly six-month incarceration and met him only a few days after his release on September 13, 2024.
More recently, Chadha maintained silence when Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders were discharged by a Delhi court in the excise case last month. He also missed Kejriwal's press conference and a rally at Jantar Mantar following the court's relief.
Party leaders claimed Chadha has been increasingly sidelined from political campaigns and organisational matters of the party in other states, although he has been vocal inside and outside Parliament, raising issues such as high air fares and the condition of gig workers.
Notably, his name was earlier dropped from the party's list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls, which also drew attention. The pruning of his parliamentary role now is being seen as part of the same pattern.
Confidence In Ashok Mittal
The decision is also being linked to political equations in Punjab, and efforts to maintain organisational balance. Mittal, with a prominent background in Punjab's industry and education, is seen as a serious and experienced figure. Party sources suggest the move is aimed at improving legislative coordination and efficiency within the House.
Talking to reporters, Mittal said the party's national convener has entrusted him with the role of AAP's deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, and he will discharge his duties sincerely and present both the party's stance and national interests forcefully in the House.
Downplaying the change, he termed it a routine process, noting that earlier N D Gupta was the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, and then Chadha was given the responsibility.
"Now, I have been given this role. Our party wants all MPs to learn, and probably in that context, I have been given this role so that I can learn the processes and administrative skills in politics," he said, adding that the party remains strong.
The AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.
Formal Process Completed
Under parliamentary rules, parties must inform the Chair or the Secretariat of any changes to their leadership positions in the House. AAP has completed this formal process. However, there has been no official statement yet from Chadha or the party's top leadership on the development. Political analysts believe the move reflects AAP's internal strategy to promote new faces and prepare for upcoming electoral and parliamentary challenges.
Delhi BJP Reacts: Kejriwal 'Weak Leader'
Reacting to Chadha's removal as AAP deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was a "weak leader who has no guts to face political opposition whether from opposition parties or from within the party".
"It's clear that Raghav Chadha has distanced himself from the anarchic and corrupt leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," he said.
"First, it was Swati Maliwal and now Raghav Chadha, who were the foundation of AAP, have moved away from Arvind Kejriwal. Maybe some others too have distanced themselves from day to day working of AAP," Sachdeva said.
He said it would have been better had Arvind Kejriwal "shown moral authority to expel Swati Maliwal and Raghav Chadha from the Party". "But then we all know Kejriwal is a weak leader who has no guts to face political opposition, whether from opposition parties or from within the party."
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