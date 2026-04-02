ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Removes Raghav Chadha As Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader; Delhi BJP Calls Kejriwal 'Weak Leader'

New Delhi: Giving a sneak peek into how all may not be well within it, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of its Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in the House, and has proposed Punjab MP Ashok Mittal as his replacement.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the party has formally informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat of this change through an official communique. The letter states that Chadha should not be allotted time for speaking in the House from the AAP's quota.

Is Chadha Being Sidelined?

Chadha, once considered among AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's most trusted aides, is seeing a sudden dip in his political stature. While he has been actively involved in both Delhi and Punjab politics, his recent silence and absence from key party events have fuelled speculation that all may not be well between him and the leadership.

Among the youngest MPs in the country, Chadha had played a key role in party affairs, particularly in Punjab and during the AAP's tenure in Delhi. However, things have changed in recent months.

Chadha was abroad for medical reasons when Kejriwal, the then Delhi chief minister, was arrested in connection with the excise policy case in March 2024. He remained away during Kejriwal's nearly six-month incarceration and met him only a few days after his release on September 13, 2024.

More recently, Chadha maintained silence when Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders were discharged by a Delhi court in the excise case last month. He also missed Kejriwal's press conference and a rally at Jantar Mantar following the court's relief.

Party leaders claimed Chadha has been increasingly sidelined from political campaigns and organisational matters of the party in other states, although he has been vocal inside and outside Parliament, raising issues such as high air fares and the condition of gig workers.

Notably, his name was earlier dropped from the party's list of star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls, which also drew attention. The pruning of his parliamentary role now is being seen as part of the same pattern.

Confidence In Ashok Mittal

The decision is also being linked to political equations in Punjab, and efforts to maintain organisational balance. Mittal, with a prominent background in Punjab's industry and education, is seen as a serious and experienced figure. Party sources suggest the move is aimed at improving legislative coordination and efficiency within the House.