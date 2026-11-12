AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections
In a meeting, the Political Affairs Committee of the party discussed feedback from the public on the names of possible candidates and preparations for polls.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, taking the total number of nominees to 71 so far. In the maiden list, the party had announced the names of 40 candidates.
According to the list issued by AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, the candidates include Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.
APP has fielded Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North and Jaskanwar Singh Gill, also known as Jassa Patti, from Patti.
Other candidates in the list include advocate Harsimran Singh from Bholath, Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur, Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt and Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur.
Sarabjot Singh Saabi has been fielded from Mukerian, Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr, Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar and Dr KNS Kang from Dakha.
The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces the following candidates for the Punjab Legislative Assembly Elections, 2027. https://t.co/14cQpqt6pV— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 12, 2026
Other candidates are Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar, Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir from Balluana, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian from Lambi, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.
The Political Affairs Committee of the party, in a meeting, discussed feedback from the public on the names of possible candidates and preparations for the elections.
"Today, there was a discussion on tickets for the Punjab elections in the PAC meeting. The feedback received in the survey reports was deliberated upon throughout the day," the party said in a statement.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said AAP has given tickets to several workers who have been associated with it for a long time, while also including some new faces. "The candidates will now get more time to reach out to people and take the party's policies and programmes to them," he added.
Emphasising that candidate selection was based on work and performance, Mann said recommendations or requests did not influence the process. "Here, neither recommendations nor requests work. We identified volunteers who have been working hard for the party. Several new candidates have also been given an opportunity," he said.
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