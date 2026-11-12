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AAP Releases Second List Of 31 Candidates For 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

In the maiden list, the party had announced the names of 40 candidates. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced the second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, taking the total number of nominees to 71 so far. In the maiden list, the party had announced the names of 40 candidates.

According to the list issued by AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, the candidates include Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar and Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian.

APP has fielded Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa, also known as Joban Randhawa, from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North and Jaskanwar Singh Gill, also known as Jassa Patti, from Patti. Other candidates in the list include advocate Harsimran Singh from Bholath, Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur, Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt and Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur. Sarabjot Singh Saabi has been fielded from Mukerian, Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr, Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar and Dr KNS Kang from Dakha. Other candidates are Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar, Amandeep Singh 'Goldy' Musafir from Balluana, Randhir Singh Dhira Khuddian from Lambi, Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.