AAP Releases 4th List Of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls; Kejriwal Among Party's 40 Star Campaigners

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj look on at the party office in New Delhi ( File/IANS )

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of 12 candidates while former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among the party's 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The party is contesting a total of 121 seats in the assembly polls. The party had released the names of 11 candidates in the first list, 48 in the second, and 50 in the third list. AAP Candidates In 4th list The AAP candidates in the fourth list include Kumar Kunal from Madhuban, Rani Devi from Sitamarhi, Asha Singh from Khajauli, Gauri Shankar from Phulparas, Brij Bhushan (Naveen) from Supaul, Mohammad Muntazir Alam from Aamro, Pritam Kumar from Pirpainti, Sharavan Ghuiya from Kutumba, Shichtanand Shyam from Gurua, Anil Kumar from Gaya Town, Rahul Rana from Sikandra, and Ramashish Yadav from Jamui. AAP candidates for Bihar Assembly Election 2025 (Aam Aadmi Party) The Aam Aadmi Party had nominated 11 candidates in the first list, which includes Dr. Meera Singh from Begusarai, Yogi Chaupal from Kusheshwar (Darbhanga), Amit Kumar Singh from Taraiya (Saran), Bhanu Bhartiya from Kasba (Purnia), Shubhada Yadav from Benipatti (Madhubani), Arun Kumar Rajak from Phulwari (Patna), Dr. Pankaj Kumar from Bankipur (Patna), Ashraf Alam from Kishanganj, Akhilesh Narayan Thakur from Parihar (Sitamarhi), Ashok Kumar Singh from Govindganj (Motihari) and former Captain Dharamraj Singh from Buxar.