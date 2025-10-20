AAP Releases 4th List Of Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls; Kejriwal Among Party's 40 Star Campaigners
The party has so far fielded 121 candidates including the 12 candidates announced in the fourth list.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST
Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of 12 candidates while former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among the party's 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
The party is contesting a total of 121 seats in the assembly polls. The party had released the names of 11 candidates in the first list, 48 in the second, and 50 in the third list.
AAP Candidates In 4th list
The AAP candidates in the fourth list include Kumar Kunal from Madhuban, Rani Devi from Sitamarhi, Asha Singh from Khajauli, Gauri Shankar from Phulparas, Brij Bhushan (Naveen) from Supaul, Mohammad Muntazir Alam from Aamro, Pritam Kumar from Pirpainti, Sharavan Ghuiya from Kutumba, Shichtanand Shyam from Gurua, Anil Kumar from Gaya Town, Rahul Rana from Sikandra, and Ramashish Yadav from Jamui.
The Aam Aadmi Party had nominated 11 candidates in the first list, which includes Dr. Meera Singh from Begusarai, Yogi Chaupal from Kusheshwar (Darbhanga), Amit Kumar Singh from Taraiya (Saran), Bhanu Bhartiya from Kasba (Purnia), Shubhada Yadav from Benipatti (Madhubani), Arun Kumar Rajak from Phulwari (Patna), Dr. Pankaj Kumar from Bankipur (Patna), Ashraf Alam from Kishanganj, Akhilesh Narayan Thakur from Parihar (Sitamarhi), Ashok Kumar Singh from Govindganj (Motihari) and former Captain Dharamraj Singh from Buxar.
In the 2nd list, Rajiv Kumar was fielded from Nakratiaganj, Sheshnath Choudhary from Bagaha, Aurangzeb Alam from Sikta, Ram Adhar Rai from Kesaria, Vipul Yadav from Pipra, Om Prakash Yadav from Chiraiya, Madhusudan Kushwaha from Dhaka, Anish Jha from Sheohar, Rishi Kumar Agarwal from Surasanj, Randhir Kumar Choudhary from Bajpatti, Arvind Kejriwal from Bisfi, Chandan Kumar from Nirmali are the candidates.
Likewise, in the 3rd list, the AAP fielded Vinod Mandal from Chhatapur, Dinesh Kumar Arya from Sikti, Masoom Raza from Bahadurganj, Vikas Kumar from Rupauli, Aditya Lal from Purnia, Rajesh Gurnani from Katihar, Mukesh Kumar from Madhepura, Shivam Shankar Gupta from Aurai, Mohammad Hasan from Muzaffarpur, Dr. Abhay Kumar from Bochaha, Dr. Satendra Kumar Patel from Barauli, Brijkishore Gupta from Gopalganj are the candidates.
Kejriwal Among AAP's 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls
The AAP has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election. In a communique released by the party's nodal person with the Election Commission of India, the party has named party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Satyendar Jain, former Delhi CM Atishi, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP Punjab President, Minister Aman Arora, former Delhi ministers Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain among others as star campaigners.
Rakesh Yadav, State President of AAP said that the party's objective is to provide an “honest alternative to Bihar politics by fielding candidates with clean image."
Yadav said that the Aam Aadmi Party was committed to forming a “people's government”. Party candidates will go among the people and promote policies on education, health, and transparent governance, similar to the Delhi model, he said. He said that the public will have the “option of a government that rises above corruption and caste equations”. The party is also running an extensive public outreach campaign to promote development and good governance in Bihar.
The Bihar Assembly elections are being held in two phases. The first phase of voting will be held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
