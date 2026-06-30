'Why Is ACB Protecting Rajiv Rangila': AAP Questions Delay In Arrest Of Main Accused In Rs 650-Crore Delhi Health Scam
The AAP leader alleged that Rangila created multiple companies under different names and effectively took control of procurement processes in Delhi's Health Department.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday raised serious questions over the Delhi government's handling of the alleged Rs 650-crore health scam. The party said that the main accused named in the Anti-Corruption Branch's (ACB) FIR is at large despite being at the centre of the investigation.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ACB's 14-page FIR, registered on June 2, 2026, repeatedly mentions Rajiv Rangila and identifies him as the principal accused in the case.
Bharadwaj alleged that while the government is publicising action against lower-level employees, no action has been taken against Rangila. "Where is Rajiv Rangila, and why is the ACB protecting him?" he asked.
The AAP leader alleged that Rangila created multiple companies under different names and effectively took control of procurement processes in Delhi's Health Department. According to him, the technical and financial conditions of tenders for medicines, medical equipment, bedsheets and other supplies were allegedly designed in a way that prevented ordinary companies from participating.
ACB की FIR के मुताबिक, 'राजीव रंगीला' नाम के शख्स ने अलग-अलग नामों से 3-4 कंपनियां खड़ी की थीं। कंपनियां भले ही अलग-अलग थीं, लेकिन उनका कंट्रोल और संचालन राजीव रंगीला के ही हाथ में था।— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 30, 2026
- @Saurabh_MLAgk , दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, AAP pic.twitter.com/9dYoNkLCxr
He said that companies linked to the same group submitted L1, L2 and L3 bids to ensure that contracts eventually went to one of their own firms so that there was no competition.
Bharadwaj alleged that X-ray machines available in the market for around Rs 10 lakh were purchased by the Delhi government for nearly Rs 33 lakh each. He further added that while the initial tender was floated for only two machines, as many as 448 machines were later procured at the same rate.
Bharadwaj criticised the government for allegedly dismissing a contractual employee while failing to arrest the person accused of orchestrating the entire scam. "The government must explain where Rajiv Rangila is and why there has been a delay in arresting him," he said.
Responding to a question, Bharadwaj said that Rangila had been trying to be active in the Health Department for several years and enjoyed influence during the Congress government's tenure. He, however, said he had no concrete information about any political patronage and called the matter as a "game of money and brokerage."
Responding to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s claim that the case was registered based on a complaint, Bharadwaj said the FIR clearly states that the case was initiated on the basis of source-based information.
"If the case had been registered on the basis of a complaint from the Chief Minister's Office, the FIR would have clearly mentioned it," he said. He accused the government of spreading misinformation by linking the case to the Chief Minister.
Bharadwaj added that the party would make more facts related to the case public in the coming days. During the press conference, the AAP leader also questioned the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said that the lists of deleted voters being shared with political parties have only names and not addresses.
He also criticised the Delhi government's new electric vehicle (EV) policy, alleging that it favours two-wheeler manufacturers. He argued that several practical issues related to servicing, spare parts, and repairs of electric two-wheelers are still unresolved and that people should not be pushed prematurely towards electric vehicles.
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