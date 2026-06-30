ETV Bharat / bharat

'Why Is ACB Protecting Rajiv Rangila': AAP Questions Delay In Arrest Of Main Accused In Rs 650-Crore Delhi Health Scam

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference in New Delhi. ( ETVv Bharat )

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday raised serious questions over the Delhi government's handling of the alleged Rs 650-crore health scam. The party said that the main accused named in the Anti-Corruption Branch's (ACB) FIR is at large despite being at the centre of the investigation. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ACB's 14-page FIR, registered on June 2, 2026, repeatedly mentions Rajiv Rangila and identifies him as the principal accused in the case. Bharadwaj alleged that while the government is publicising action against lower-level employees, no action has been taken against Rangila. "Where is Rajiv Rangila, and why is the ACB protecting him?" he asked. The AAP leader alleged that Rangila created multiple companies under different names and effectively took control of procurement processes in Delhi's Health Department. According to him, the technical and financial conditions of tenders for medicines, medical equipment, bedsheets and other supplies were allegedly designed in a way that prevented ordinary companies from participating. He said that companies linked to the same group submitted L1, L2 and L3 bids to ensure that contracts eventually went to one of their own firms so that there was no competition.