ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Questions Chadha's Addition To Delhi Voter Roll; BJP MP Says ECI Procedure Followed

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned how BJP MP Raghav Chadha's name was added to Delhi's draft electoral roll after the list showed 746 voters and sought an explanation from the Election Commission on the process followed.

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said Chadha's name appeared as the 747th voter in the Rajinder Nagar electoral roll, despite the draft roll published on August 31 showing 746 voters.

Responding to the allegations, Chadha took a jibe at the AAP, saying he appeared to be "haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party" and that its leadership was behaving "like a bitter ex who has just been dumped".

Chadha said he had followed the applicable Election Commission guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies. "The facts are simple and straightforward. I have followed all applicable ECI guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies," Chadha said in a statement.

Bharadwaj said the entry showed the name of Raghav Chadha, son of Sunil Chadha, aged 37, with serial number 747 in the electoral roll for the area.

The AAP leader also referred to Chadha's statement on September 3 that he would get his name registered as a voter in Punjab after it was deleted from the state's draft electoral roll.