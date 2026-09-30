AAP Not Part Of INDIA Bloc, Won't Attend Meeting: Sanjay Singh
AAP announced its exit from INDIA bloc on July 18, 2025, with Singh saying the alliance was formed specifically for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
By PTI
Published : September 30, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said his party is not part of the INDIA bloc and is therefore not attending the meeting called to discuss issues concerning the Election Commission.
The AAP leader also said his party supported the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was fighting against what he described as shortcomings of the Election Commission "from the streets to Parliament".
#WATCH | Delhi: On INDIA Bloc meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Aam Aadmi Party has already made it clear that we are not a part of the INDIA alliance. So, there is no point in attending such a meeting, and secondly, as far as the impeachment is concerned, we have already… pic.twitter.com/EsRoMJJPLz— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2026
The AAP announced its exit from the opposition INDIA bloc on July 18, 2025, with Singh saying the alliance was formed specifically for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "There is no question of joining the meeting. Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the INDIA bloc," Singh said in response to a question.
Top leaders of the INDIA bloc are meeting here to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision. Among those at the meeting are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, the TMC's Mamata Banerjee, and leaders from parties such as the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).
According to Singh, 27 lakh voters in West Bengal had been deprived of their voting rights. He also questioned the time being taken to complete hearings before the tribunals.
He claimed that 93 per cent of people among the 1.26 lakh cases heard so far were found eligible, and alleged that completing the entire process could take 12 years. Singh also questioned the deletion of names from electoral rolls and alleged that 13.37 crore names had been removed across the country.
He raised questions over changes made to Form 6, which is used for inclusion of names in electoral rolls, and alleged that the changes were "illegal" and "unconstitutional".
The AAP leader also appealed for support to a planned CJP protest on the Election Commission issue, saying electoral rights concern the entire population of the country.
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