ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Not Part Of INDIA Bloc, Won't Attend Meeting: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said his party is not part of the INDIA bloc and is therefore not attending the meeting called to discuss issues concerning the Election Commission.

The AAP leader also said his party supported the impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and was fighting against what he described as shortcomings of the Election Commission "from the streets to Parliament".

The AAP announced its exit from the opposition INDIA bloc on July 18, 2025, with Singh saying the alliance was formed specifically for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "There is no question of joining the meeting. Aam Aadmi Party is not part of the INDIA bloc," Singh said in response to a question.

Top leaders of the INDIA bloc are meeting here to finalise an action plan for a joint agitation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision. Among those at the meeting are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, the TMC's Mamata Banerjee, and leaders from parties such as the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).