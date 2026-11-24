ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Others Acquitted In Five-Year-Old Poll Code Violation Case

Sultanpur: Citing a lack of evidence, a court here acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and all other accused on Tuesday in a five-year-old case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 protocols during the 2021 panchayat elections, according to the MP's lawyer.

Advocate Madan Singh, counsel for Sanjay Singh, said the court acquitted all the accused after examining the evidence available in the case and hearing arguments from both sides.

According to police sources, an FIR was registered on April 13, 2021, on the complaint of then Station House Officer of Bandhuakala police station, Praveen Kumar Singh.

The accused had allegedly organised a public meeting in Hasanpur village in support of Salma Begum, a district panchayat member candidate backed by the AAP, without obtaining administrative permission during the panchayat elections.

Around 50 to 60 people attended the meeting, which police considered a violation of the model code of conduct and COVID-19 restrictions. Apart from Sanjay Singh, others named as accused were Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Sukai, Dharmraj, Zeeshan, Sahban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay.