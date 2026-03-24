AAP MP Chadha Seeks Relief For Retail Investors After Market Mayhem Following West Asia Crisis
Chadha said that due to this geopolitical crisis, the country's economy, especially the Indian stock market, has suffered a shock.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Citing erosion of Rs 48 lakh crore wealth from Indian stock markets since the beginning of the war in West Asia, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday asked the government to provide relief to the retail investors. Participating in a discussion on the Appropriation Bill (No 2) in the Rajya Sabha, he said the West Asia conflict is not "our war", but its shocks were seen in the Indian market.
"It is a Black Swan event because it has been triggered suddenly, externally, and it is unrelated to the underlying Indian economic fundamentals," Chadha said. He said global financial markets are witnessing volatility due to the ongoing escalation in West Asia, and India has also seen a sharp erosion of investors' wealth.
Chadha said that due to this geopolitical crisis, the country's economy, especially the Indian stock market, has suffered a shock. He said that from February 28, the first day of the war, till March 23, approximately Rs 48 lakh crore of investors' wealth was eroded from Indian markets.
"They (wealth) disappeared from the market, (and) became zero," said the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.
He said, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 52,000 crore from the Indian markets between March 1 and 15.
"The rupee reached 94. All these things are not routine corrections. This is a conflict-driven shock," Chadha said, citing concerns for approximately 13.5 crore market investors in India.
"The government cannot disappear when external shocks hit household wealth. Therefore, I urge the government to provide some relief to Indian investors. The first possible relief is to provide targeted relief to retail investors," he said.
Chadha said, when an Indian retail investor buys shares in the market, he has to pay brokerage, securities transaction tax (STT), exchange charges, GST on these service charges and stamp duty.
"And after all these (charges), if there's a profit, there's a 20 per cent short-term capital gain tax and a 12.5 per cent long-term capital gain tax applicable (on them). If the government provides some limited relief on transaction costs, then investors' sentiment could be boosted. I'm not asking for market populism. I'm asking for targeted investor protection," he said.
Chadha also asked the government to allow investors to carry forward capital losses for an extended period.
"The Income Tax Act allows carry forward market losses for up to eight years. This should be increased up to 12 to 15 years," he demanded. Chadha said that the country's fundamentals are strong.
"What needs strengthening is the policy shield that surrounds our investors because this is not our war, but our investors are paying the price," he added.\
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