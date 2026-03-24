ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP MP Chadha Seeks Relief For Retail Investors After Market Mayhem Following West Asia Crisis

AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Citing erosion of Rs 48 lakh crore wealth from Indian stock markets since the beginning of the war in West Asia, AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday asked the government to provide relief to the retail investors. Participating in a discussion on the Appropriation Bill (No 2) in the Rajya Sabha, he said the West Asia conflict is not "our war", but its shocks were seen in the Indian market.

"It is a Black Swan event because it has been triggered suddenly, externally, and it is unrelated to the underlying Indian economic fundamentals," Chadha said. He said global financial markets are witnessing volatility due to the ongoing escalation in West Asia, and India has also seen a sharp erosion of investors' wealth.

Chadha said that due to this geopolitical crisis, the country's economy, especially the Indian stock market, has suffered a shock. He said that from February 28, the first day of the war, till March 23, approximately Rs 48 lakh crore of investors' wealth was eroded from Indian markets.

"They (wealth) disappeared from the market, (and) became zero," said the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

He said, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 52,000 crore from the Indian markets between March 1 and 15.

"The rupee reached 94. All these things are not routine corrections. This is a conflict-driven shock," Chadha said, citing concerns for approximately 13.5 crore market investors in India.