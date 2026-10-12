AAP MLAs, Senior Leaders Submit Memo To Akal Takht Jathedar Over Police Action At Delhi Gurdwara
Speaking to the media, AAP MLAs Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Manjinder Singh Giaspura expressed resentment over the police action inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Amritsar: A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and senior leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Jathedar of Akal Takht regarding police action at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.
In the Jathedar's absence, the memorandum was handed over to his personal assistant Bagicha Singh. Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, AAP MLAs Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Manjinder Singh Giaspura, along with other leaders, expressed deep anguish and resentment over the police action that took place inside the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.
MLA Giaspura said, "The entry of Delhi Police into Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and their violation of religious protocols is a deeply distressing and concerning incident. Police personnel entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and with uncovered heads, which constitutes a direct insult to Sikh code of conduct and the sanctity of the House of the Guru."
"Gurdwaras have always served as a sanctuary for the destitute and those seeking refuge. Whenever people face a crisis or seek shelter, the doors of the gurdwara remain open to all," said Giaspura.
"For the police to conduct themselves in this manner at such a sacred place — without regard for established protocols — hurts the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Sikhs can never tolerate such sacrilege and violation of religious decorum."
MLA Nijjar said, "It is extremely unfortunate in the history of the country that the autonomy and sanctity of religious places are being undermined. A gurdwara is a sacred place where every individual finds safety, peace, and the facility of 'langar' (community kitchen)."
Targeting the Centre and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Nijjar said that such arbitrary actions by the police administration do not seem possible without high-level directives.
"Today, with heavy hearts, we have come to pay obeisance at Sri Akal Takht Sahib and submit a memorandum. We urge the Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib to take immediate and strict cognisance of this entire matter," said Nijjar.
The AAP leaders also questioned the stance of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal on this matter. An AAP leader said, "Organisations and leaders who claim to represent the 'Panth' have maintained silence on this issue. When it comes to the dignity of the 'Panth' and the sanctity of the ‘Guru Ghar’ (Sikh shrines), one must rise above political interests and raise a voice."
In the memorandum, the AAP MLAs put forward the following key demands: Action should be taken against the officials of the Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs who are allegedly responsible for the violation of religious decorum; Akal Takht should issue directives to the Central government to ensure that no such interference occurs within any gurdwara in the future; individuals responsible for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community should be identified, and appropriate action should be taken against them.
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