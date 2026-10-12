ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP MLAs, Senior Leaders Submit Memo To Akal Takht Jathedar Over Police Action At Delhi Gurdwara

AAP delegation speaks to the media. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and senior leaders on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Jathedar of Akal Takht regarding police action at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

In the Jathedar's absence, the memorandum was handed over to his personal assistant Bagicha Singh. Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, AAP MLAs Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Manjinder Singh Giaspura, along with other leaders, expressed deep anguish and resentment over the police action that took place inside the historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

MLA Giaspura said, "The entry of Delhi Police into Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and their violation of religious protocols is a deeply distressing and concerning incident. Police personnel entered the gurdwara wearing shoes and with uncovered heads, which constitutes a direct insult to Sikh code of conduct and the sanctity of the House of the Guru." "Gurdwaras have always served as a sanctuary for the destitute and those seeking refuge. Whenever people face a crisis or seek shelter, the doors of the gurdwara remain open to all," said Giaspura. "For the police to conduct themselves in this manner at such a sacred place — without regard for established protocols — hurts the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Sikhs can never tolerate such sacrilege and violation of religious decorum." MLA Nijjar said, "It is extremely unfortunate in the history of the country that the autonomy and sanctity of religious places are being undermined. A gurdwara is a sacred place where every individual finds safety, peace, and the facility of 'langar' (community kitchen)."