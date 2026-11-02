ETV Bharat / bharat

Blow To Punjab AAP: 3 Resignations In 2 Days As Another MLA Quits Party, All Head To BJP

Amritsar: The Aam Aadmi Party is facing a major political challenge in Punjab as three of its MLAs have quit in the last 24 hours and are expected to join the BJP today.

This morning, AAP legislator and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had been suspended from the party last June, announced his resignation as MLA. Singh represented the Amritsar North constituency.

His resignation comes a day after AAP MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district resigned from the party's primary membership.

Sources told ETV Bharat that all three have reached BJP headquarters in the national capital and are likely to join the saffron party today.

The rebellion was triggered immediately after AAP announced its initial list of 40 candidates, from which Pathanmajra and Jouramajra were conspicuously left out.

"All three leaders have reached Delhi and are set to be formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters shortly from now," sources said.

Singh sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. "I have resigned from the membership of Punjab Vidhan Sabha," Singh posted on Facebook and also shared his resignation letter. "I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from 1.11.2026," Singh wrote in his communication to the Punjab Assembly Speaker.

"With your cooperation and the blessings of the Almighty, we must all unite in a collective effort to rise above the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting, and transform Punjab—trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism, and corruption—back into a progressive and beloved state," Singh said in a post on X.

He further said that his sole purpose is "Punjab First."