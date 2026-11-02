Blow To Punjab AAP: 3 Resignations In 2 Days As Another MLA Quits Party, All Head To BJP
Sources told ETV Bharat that all three have reached BJP headquarters in the national capital and are likely to join the saffron party today.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:56 AM IST|
Updated : November 2, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Amritsar: The Aam Aadmi Party is facing a major political challenge in Punjab as three of its MLAs have quit in the last 24 hours and are expected to join the BJP today.
This morning, AAP legislator and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who had been suspended from the party last June, announced his resignation as MLA. Singh represented the Amritsar North constituency.
His resignation comes a day after AAP MLAs Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanour in Patiala district resigned from the party's primary membership.
Sources told ETV Bharat that all three have reached BJP headquarters in the national capital and are likely to join the saffron party today.
The rebellion was triggered immediately after AAP announced its initial list of 40 candidates, from which Pathanmajra and Jouramajra were conspicuously left out.
"All three leaders have reached Delhi and are set to be formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters shortly from now," sources said.
Singh sent his resignation to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. "I have resigned from the membership of Punjab Vidhan Sabha," Singh posted on Facebook and also shared his resignation letter. "I hereby tender my resignation of my seat in the House with effect from 1.11.2026," Singh wrote in his communication to the Punjab Assembly Speaker.
"With your cooperation and the blessings of the Almighty, we must all unite in a collective effort to rise above the politics of lanes and ribbon-cutting, and transform Punjab—trapped by drugs, extortion, gangsterism, and corruption—back into a progressive and beloved state," Singh said in a post on X.
ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਸਤਿਕਾਰਯੋਗ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਦੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਭੈਣ-ਭਰਾਵੋਂ, ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੀ ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਤੋਂ ਮੈਂ ਇਸਤੀਫ਼ਾ ਦੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ। ਮੈਂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਮਿਲੇ ਪਿਆਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਵਾਸਤੇ ਆਖ਼ਿਰੀ ਸਾਹ ਤੱਕ ਰਿਣੀ ਰਹਾਂਗਾ। >ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦੇ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਾਲ ਗਲੀ-ਨਾਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਰਿਬਨ-ਕਟਿੰਗ ਦੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਉੱਪਰ ਉੱਠ ਕੇ ਨਸ਼ਾ, ਫਿਰੌਤੀ, ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰਵਾਦ ਅਤੇ ਭ੍ਰਿਸ਼ਟਾਚਾਰ ਤੋਂ ਜਕੜੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਉੱਨਤਸ਼ੀਲ ਅਤੇ ਮੋਹਰੀ ਸੂਬਾ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੇ ਮਿਲ਼ ਕੇ ਇਕਜੁਟ ਪ੍ਰਯਾਸ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ। >ਵੈਸੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਸਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹੋ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਬਤੌਰ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਆਪਣਾ 90 ਪਰਸੈਂਟ ਟਾਰਗੇਟ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ; ਜੋ ਕੰਮ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਧਾਇਕ ਨੇ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ। ਕੌਂਸਲਰ, ਮੇਅਰ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਂਸਦ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਇਸਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਹਨ। >ਮੈਂ ਇਲਾਕਾ ਵਾਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਕਰਾਏ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਵੇਰਵਾ ਵੀ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਅਖ਼ਬਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਫੇਸਬੁੱਕ ਪੇਜ ਤੇ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹੈ। >ਮੇਰੀ ਸੱਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਡੀ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਮੈਂ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਤੋਂ ਮਾਈ-ਬਾਪ ਕਲਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਖਤਮ ਕੀਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਜਨਤਾ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣਾ ਪ੍ਰੇਰਣਾ-ਸਰੋਤ ਸਮਝ ਕੇ ਕੰਮ ਕੀਤਾ। >ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੈਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਅੰਬਰਸਰੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ ਬੁਲੰਦ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਪਾਣੀ ਸੀਵਰੇਜ ਤੋਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਸਰਕਟ ਹਾਊਸ, ਕੰਪਨੀ ਬਾਗ, ਗੰਦਾ ਨਾਲਾ, ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਯੂਨੀਵਰਸਿਟੀ, ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਮੈਡੀਕਲ ਕਾਲਜ, ਸਰੂਪ ਰਾਣੀ ਕਾਲਜ ਅਤੇ ਬਰਗਾੜੀ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਬੇਬਾਕੀ ਨਾਲ ਰੱਖੇ। ਇਹ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਵਾਰ ਹੋਇਆ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਦੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਗਲੀ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਹੱਲਾ ਦਾ ਨਾਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਇਲਾਕੇ ਵਾਰ ਮੁੱਦੇ ਮੇਰੇ ਵਲੋਂ ਉਠਾਏ ਗਏ। >ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲਕੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਦੀ ਸਟ੍ਰੈਟਜੀ ਬਣਾਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਸਾਫ਼-ਸੁਥਰੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਵੱਛ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਸੁਨਿਸ਼ਚਿਤ ਕਰਨਾ ਮੇਰਾ ਉਦੇਸ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। >ਮੇਰਾ ਇਕੋ-ਇਕ ਮਕਸਦ ਹੈ “ਪੰਜਾਬ ਫਸਟ”। ਇਸਤੋਂ ਇਲਾਵਾ ਮੇਰਾ ਕੋਈ ਨਿੱਜੀ ਸਵਾਰਥ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ। ਇੱਕ ਵਾਰ ਫਿਰ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ… ਕੁੰਵਰ ਵਿਜੈ ਪ੍ਰਤਾਪ ਸਿੰਘ— Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh (@Kvijaypratap) November 2, 2026
He further said that his sole purpose is "Punjab First."
Kunwar Singh's exit is particularly significant given his background as a senior police officer and his prominence in Punjab politics. He had emerged as one of AAP's prominent faces in the state after joining the party in 2021 and winning the Amritsar North Assembly constituency in the 2022 elections.
However, his relationship with the party leadership soured over time. In June 2025, AAP suspended him for five years over alleged anti-party activities. Despite the suspension, he continued to criticise the party's functioning and the state government's policies.
On Sunday, Singh had launched a fresh attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that the party had drifted away from the principles on which it was founded.
Referring to the party's founding ideals of Swaraj, he alleged that AAP had lost its original ideological direction. He also raised concerns over the law and order situation, drugs, extortion and gangster activities in Punjab.
The latest resignation comes at a politically sensitive time for AAP, which has begun preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections by announcing its first list of 40 candidates.
The departures of Pathanmajra, Jouramajra and now Kunwar Singh within 48 hours have exposed growing discontent within the party's Punjab unit. The first two legislators had also criticised the Mann government's performance, raising issues such as drug trafficking, unemployment, farmers' concerns and governance.
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