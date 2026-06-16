ETV Bharat / bharat

'Raid Homes Of Two Persons Who Are Buying MPs, MLAs': Kejriwal; Sanjay Singh Says 'ED Party' Wants To Capture Democracy

File photos of Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the ongoing ED raids, referring to the agency as "ED Party" that works on BJP's behest to weaken AAP while party convenor Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the raids should be conducted in the homes of two people who keep buying MLAs and MPs every day. Taking to his X handle, Kejriwal said, "By the way, if black money in the country needs to be found, it will be found in the homes of those two people who keep buying dozens of MLAs and MPs day in and day out. But the ED comes under them only". He asked party workers to stay strong saying, raids were conducted on many AAP leaders and nothing was found, so today, ED arrived to raid many of the party's small workers across the country. Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP, Kejriwal said, "These people are cowards, they are spineless. After humiliating the country in front of Trump (US President Donald Trump) all over the world, they think conducting raids on ordinary people shows their manhood."