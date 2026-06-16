'Raid Homes Of Two Persons Who Are Buying MPs, MLAs': Kejriwal; Sanjay Singh Says 'ED Party' Wants To Capture Democracy
Sanjay Singh alleges that political parties are being weakened by central agencies and the ongoing defections are worrying for the democratic system.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday lashed out at the Centre over the ongoing ED raids, referring to the agency as "ED Party" that works on BJP's behest to weaken AAP while party convenor Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the raids should be conducted in the homes of two people who keep buying MLAs and MPs every day.
Taking to his X handle, Kejriwal said, "By the way, if black money in the country needs to be found, it will be found in the homes of those two people who keep buying dozens of MLAs and MPs day in and day out. But the ED comes under them only".
He asked party workers to stay strong saying, raids were conducted on many AAP leaders and nothing was found, so today, ED arrived to raid many of the party's small workers across the country.
हमारे कई नेताओं पर रेड मारने पर जब कुछ नहीं मिला तो आज ED पार्टी देश भर में हमारे कई छोटे छोटे कार्यकर्ताओं पर रेड मारने पहुंची है। सभी कार्यकर्ता मज़बूत रहें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2026
ये लोग कायर हैं, बुज़दिल हैं। दुनिया भर में ट्रम्प के सामने देश को अपमानित करके ये मामूली लोगों पर रेड करवाने में अपनी…
Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the BJP, Kejriwal said, "These people are cowards, they are spineless. After humiliating the country in front of Trump (US President Donald Trump) all over the world, they think conducting raids on ordinary people shows their manhood."
Earlier at a press conference in New Delhi, MP Sanjay Singh said, "As we keep repeating, there is an 'ED Party', whose life resides in the Enforcement Directorate. The 'ED Party' wants to capture democracy through ED, take control of political parties and harass political leaders."
Singh said that the 'ED Party' had sent Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and him to jail. "When they have found nothing against us, they have begun targeting our leaders in a cowardly manner. Sometimes they raid Sanjeev Arora and sent him to jail, and sometimes they raid someone else. They raided Ashok Mittal and broke him down before taking him away and now they are after our party co-incharge in Goa, Deepak Singhla," Singh said.
The AAP MP said that Singla is being targeted without any reason and it is an act of political vendetta. He noted that the issue dates back to 2014, when a case was registered and an FIR was filed against Singhla's relatives. After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the court.
"Despite the legal proceedings being nearly complete, raids and arrests are still being conducted. ED has also raided the premises of Singla's brother, Raman Singla, as well as those of his relatives and certain party workers," Singh said.
Hitting out at PM Modi over his silence on the killing of three Indian seafarers in US military attack, Singh alleged that while the government adopts a tough stance against political opponents, it fails to respond adequately to national and international issues.
Responding to the recent issue of Opposition leaders joining the BJP, Singh alleged that political parties are being weakened through central agencies. He described this as a worrying situation for the democratic system.
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