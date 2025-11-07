ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Alleges Few BJP Leaders Voted In Both Delhi And Bihar Elections

New Delhi: After voting concluded for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, that the SIR conducted in Bihar was sham. The AAP alleged many BJP leaders who voted in Delhi were seen to have voted in the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday.

The Election Commission had assured the public that they had deleted names of duplicate voters, however the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying the party was trying to win the elections through vote theft.

He said, "The truth behind the SIR has been revealed in the Bihar elections. On February 5, the BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, and leader Nagendra Kumar voted in the Delhi elections. They have also voted on Thursday, in the Bihar elections," Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj questioned the ECI claims that after SIR, there would be no scope for a person to vote twice. "Then how did this happen?" he asked.

Speaking to the media, Bhardwaj shared the updated photo of a BJP leader who had uploaded it on his Facebook post, which showed he had voted in Bihar. He said, "This is proof of vote theft by a BJP worker. He first voted in Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. Then, on Thursday he voted in the Bihar Assembly elections. He has said, he first voted in Dwarka, Delhi, and then in Siwan, Bihar." Bhardwaj demanded to know how had numerous BJP workers come from different states to cast their votes in Bihar on Thursday.

Bhardwaj also made another disclosure of the proof of voting occuring two other places. He said, Santosh Ojha, the President of Purvanchal Morcha of BJP Delhi, first cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5 and then November 6 in the Bihar Assembly elections. "It's unknown how many people are fraudulently voting for the BJP in various places. If we want to save the country, we have to raise our voices in a democratic and constitutional manner," Bhardwaj said.

In the third biggest revelation, he said, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, who claims to teach values ​​to others, failed to uphold his own. " He too had voted in the Delhi Assembly elections and has now voted in the Bihar elections on Thursday. He teaches at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, so he cannot show his address in Bihar even if he wants to," Bhardwaj said.