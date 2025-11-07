AAP Leader Saurabh Bhardwaj Alleges Few BJP Leaders Voted In Both Delhi And Bihar Elections
AAP alleged the BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha and leader Nagendra Kumar voted in the Delhi elections, and on Thursday
Published : November 7, 2025 at 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: After voting concluded for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, that the SIR conducted in Bihar was sham. The AAP alleged many BJP leaders who voted in Delhi were seen to have voted in the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday.
The Election Commission had assured the public that they had deleted names of duplicate voters, however the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying the party was trying to win the elections through vote theft.
He said, "The truth behind the SIR has been revealed in the Bihar elections. On February 5, the BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, Purvanchal Morcha President Santosh Ojha, and leader Nagendra Kumar voted in the Delhi elections. They have also voted on Thursday, in the Bihar elections," Saurabh Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj questioned the ECI claims that after SIR, there would be no scope for a person to vote twice. "Then how did this happen?" he asked.
Speaking to the media, Bhardwaj shared the updated photo of a BJP leader who had uploaded it on his Facebook post, which showed he had voted in Bihar. He said, "This is proof of vote theft by a BJP worker. He first voted in Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, 2025. Then, on Thursday he voted in the Bihar Assembly elections. He has said, he first voted in Dwarka, Delhi, and then in Siwan, Bihar." Bhardwaj demanded to know how had numerous BJP workers come from different states to cast their votes in Bihar on Thursday.
Bhardwaj also made another disclosure of the proof of voting occuring two other places. He said, Santosh Ojha, the President of Purvanchal Morcha of BJP Delhi, first cast his vote in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5 and then November 6 in the Bihar Assembly elections. "It's unknown how many people are fraudulently voting for the BJP in various places. If we want to save the country, we have to raise our voices in a democratic and constitutional manner," Bhardwaj said.
In the third biggest revelation, he said, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, who claims to teach values to others, failed to uphold his own. " He too had voted in the Delhi Assembly elections and has now voted in the Bihar elections on Thursday. He teaches at Motilal Nehru College, Delhi University, so he cannot show his address in Bihar even if he wants to," Bhardwaj said.
Bhardwaj said, the BJP needs another hundred lies to cover it up the many lies they have been telling the citizens. "Each and every lie is bound to be exposed. There needs to be a national debate on whether BJP members steal votes," he claimed. Bhardwaj explained, when a single person votes in multiple places, they were attempting to help the BJP win. He asked if millions of votes were being manipulated in this way prior to these elections. "Were names of people, who have not voted for the BJP, deliberately deleted before the elections? Everyone knows what happens when millions of votes are added and subtracted such a manner," he alleged.
Bhardwaj opened the Instagram account of Santosh Ojha, president of the BJP's Delhi Purvanchal Morcha, and pointed out that in a post dated November 6, 2025, where he had written: "I cast my vote today with a joyful resolve for a prosperous Buxar, a strong Bihar, and a developed India."
Bhardwaj then showed proof which showed Ojha had voted in the Delhi elections on February 5. He showed Ojha's post: “My vote for the respect of Purvanchal.” Bhardwaj said these were posts on Ojha's official handle. Bhardwaj alleged, when BJP workers and even the president of Purvanchal Morcha have cast their votes in two places, then one can imagine the extent of vote theft taking place even after SIR survey.
Bhardwaj said, "This vote theft will not stop until the people come out on the streets to raise their voice in a peaceful, democratic and constitutional manner to save the country. Vote theft cannot be stopped by posting on social media and the Election Commission too cannot stop it."
Meanwhile, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, "This is the reality of Bihar's SIR survey. The evidence shows Nagendra Kumar voted in Delhi in February and after SIR, he voted in Bihar on November 6. The BJP leaders have all-India permits to vote anywhere, anytime."
BJP leader Rakesh Sinha has responded to the AAP allegations. He said, "My ancestral home is in Begusarai and I'm not a man uprooted from the ground. I spent money and took leave to come to my village to vote. Who is talking about the values of the Constitution? The Aam Aadmi Party is a blot on democracy. Those with tainted reputations should not teach morality to the RSS."
