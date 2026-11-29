ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Issues 3-Line Whip To Lok Sabha MPs Ahead Of Key Parliamentary Business

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to remain present in the House from Monday to December 4 and support the party's stand during important parliamentary business scheduled during the period. AAP's Lok Sabha Chief Whip and Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal issued the whip on Sunday. It asked all party MPs to remain present in the House throughout the period without fail.

The development comes amid the party's opposition to the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats linked to the delimitation exercise. In a post on X, AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the government's priorities, asking why it was focusing on increasing the number of MPs when several basic infrastructure and public service requirements remained unmet.

Citing figures on government schools, Singh claimed that the country faced a shortage of 11 lakh teachers, while around 1.2 lakh government schools had only one teacher each. He also said nearly 98,000 government schools lacked toilet facilities for girls and around 1.19 lakh schools did not have electricity.

Raising concerns over healthcare facilities, Singh questioned why the number of hospitals and doctors was not being increased in view of the country's growing population. He also flagged the pressure on railway infrastructure, saying people travelling from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar often faced difficult conditions due to inadequate train services.