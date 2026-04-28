AAP Has Achieved Significant Success In Local Body Elections In Gujarat: Gopal Rai
The AAP in-charge for Gujarat claims the party has so far secured victory in 380 seats and has emerged the second-largest party in several regions.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Gopal Rai, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) in-charge for Gujarat, claimed on Tuesday that the AAP has achieved significant success in the local body elections in Gujarat. He stated that, despite facing immense repression and challenges, the party has so far secured victory in 380 seats, and has emerged as the second-largest party in several regions.
During a press conference, Rai alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government misused the police and administrative machinery during the elections. He claimed that the police, the Crime Branch, and other agencies were deployed to take action against AAP candidates and leaders. More than 250 leaders and party workers had FIRs registered against them. Many were sent to jail, and incidents of violence were also reported in certain locations. Rai noted that, despite these adverse circumstances, over 5,000 AAP candidates stood their ground in the electoral fray.
Claim Of Victory In 380 Seats
Rai stated that, out of the seats the party contested, it has so far secured victory in 380. He also mentioned that the party has secured a majority in several District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat areas. He noted that the AAP had contested a total of 5,222 seats, and these figures are based on those contests.
Congress Slips To Third Place
Rai pointed out that, in these elections, the Congress has slipped to the third position, having secured 331 seats so far. He claimed that in many areas, the AAP has surpassed the Congress to emerge as the principal opposition party. Comparing the current performance with its previous electoral record, the AAP noted that in the last local body elections, the party had won only 69 seats. This time, however, it has registered a massive surge by winning 380 seats so far.
Rai expressed optimism that, once the final results are declared, the AAP could cross the 400-seat mark. He hailed this outcome as a "victory for democracy and the people". He asserted that, despite the repression, the party's workers persevered in their struggle, and the people of Gujarat have embraced the AAP as a strong alternative.