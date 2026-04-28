ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Has Achieved Significant Success In Local Body Elections In Gujarat: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Gopal Rai, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) in-charge for Gujarat, claimed on Tuesday that the AAP has achieved significant success in the local body elections in Gujarat. He stated that, despite facing immense repression and challenges, the party has so far secured victory in 380 seats, and has emerged as the second-largest party in several regions.

During a press conference, Rai alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government misused the police and administrative machinery during the elections. He claimed that the police, the Crime Branch, and other agencies were deployed to take action against AAP candidates and leaders. More than 250 leaders and party workers had FIRs registered against them. Many were sent to jail, and incidents of violence were also reported in certain locations. Rai noted that, despite these adverse circumstances, over 5,000 AAP candidates stood their ground in the electoral fray.

Claim Of Victory In 380 Seats

Rai stated that, out of the seats the party contested, it has so far secured victory in 380. He also mentioned that the party has secured a majority in several District Panchayat and Taluka Panchayat areas. He noted that the AAP had contested a total of 5,222 seats, and these figures are based on those contests.