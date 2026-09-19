ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Debuts 'Mann De Munafe' Campaign Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls

Ludhiana: Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched the ‘Mann De Munafe (Mann’s Benefits) campaign for the 2027 assembly elections in the state by releasing a special pamphlet. The party intended to distribute it to every household in a month-long door-to-door campaign beginning on Sunday to gain support.

The campaign was launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at an indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana in the presence of AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and other leaders including Sherry Kalsi and Harpal Cheema.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann expressed confidence, saying that the party would seek another term on the strength of its government’s record rather than rely on fresh promises. “We will go to the people and tell them what we have done, and then ask them what more they want us to do,” he said.

The AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022 and is seeking a second consecutive term in the 117-member assembly in 2027.

The chief minister said his government had delivered more than the guarantees made by the party before the 2022 election. “All guarantees were fulfilled within this four-and-a-half-year period, alongside numerous other initiatives,” he said.