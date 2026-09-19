AAP Debuts 'Mann De Munafe' Campaign Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls
Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party launched its 2027 assembly election campaign on Saturday, highlighting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's governance record through a statewide door-to-door campaign.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Ludhiana: Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched the ‘Mann De Munafe (Mann’s Benefits) campaign for the 2027 assembly elections in the state by releasing a special pamphlet. The party intended to distribute it to every household in a month-long door-to-door campaign beginning on Sunday to gain support.
The campaign was launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at an indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana in the presence of AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora and other leaders including Sherry Kalsi and Harpal Cheema.
Speaking on the occasion, Mann expressed confidence, saying that the party would seek another term on the strength of its government’s record rather than rely on fresh promises. “We will go to the people and tell them what we have done, and then ask them what more they want us to do,” he said.
ਪੈਂਫਲੇਟ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਸਮਾਗਮ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਤੋਂ LIVE ---------- पैंफलेट जारी करने के मौके पर कार्यक्रम के दौरान लुधियाना से LIVE https://t.co/znw2PxGeH6— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 19, 2026
The AAP came to power in Punjab in 2022 and is seeking a second consecutive term in the 117-member assembly in 2027.
The chief minister said his government had delivered more than the guarantees made by the party before the 2022 election. “All guarantees were fulfilled within this four-and-a-half-year period, alongside numerous other initiatives,” he said.
Mann cited the state’s road safety initiative, claiming it was saving about 2,700 lives annually and had also drawn praise from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
He also said his government had shut 19 toll plazas, saving Punjab residents about Rs 64 lakh every day, although closing toll plazas was not among the party’s 2022 election promises.
The pamphlet details the Mann government’s performance over the past four and a half years and highlights the shortcomings of opposition parties as well. It also lists the guarantees fulfilled by the AAP government and additional works undertaken that were not originally promised.
Sisodia said that the people and party workers of Punjab want to see Mann return as Chief Minister again in 2027, which is why the campaign has been launched.
He accused the BJP-led central government of trying to obstruct the state government by withholding funds and using federal investigative agencies. “The Centre sent the ED and CBI and stopped Punjab’s funds, but Bhagwant Mann has God’s blessings. They could not stop his work,” Sisodia said.
Arora said that the AAP’s 2.68 lakh booth members will take the government’s work from door to door and bring people’s issues back to the government. “Its campaign would highlight policies related to electricity, farmers, canal water, government schools, employment, sports facilities and businesses,” he said.
Also Read