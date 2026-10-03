AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, Other National Leaders, Join Congress
The departure of such a vocal spokesperson and veteran on television debates is a significant setback for the AAP, as Congress strengthens its ranks.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A major political shift occurred in Delhi on Saturday when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar left the party to join the Congress, along with AAP leaders Rajat Rakesh Tandon and former MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma.
The development is being considered significant in the context of future political equations. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, state president Devender Yadav, and other leaders were present on the occasion.
After joining the party at the Congress headquarters, Priyanka Kakkar spoke candidly and heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi. She expressed her desire to see the return of the Delhi where she grew up — a green, clean, progressive, and safe city that shaped her childhood values. She said that, drawing from over a decade of experience in Indian politics, she had concluded that only the Congress could restore this vision for the country and for Delhi.
Praising Rahul Gandhi, she remarked that if there is any leader in national politics today who is truly authentic and unafraid to champion authenticity, it is Rahul Gandhi. She further noted that Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who never shed tears before the cameras, and has remained steadfast, despite numerous attempts by the entire political machinery to belittle and humiliate him.
Who Is Priyanka Kakkar?
Priyanka Kakkar is a lawyer by profession. She holds a LLM (Master’s in Law) from the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in the US. Before entering politics, she practiced law for nearly 17 years. She joined AAP in 2013 and played several key roles, from the party's early days to its organisational expansion. In April 2023, the AAP appointed her as its chief national spokesperson.
She also served as an advisor to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, as well as a legal observer for Uttar Pradesh, and a party observer for Telangana. Over the past few years, Kakkar has been one of the most recognisable faces representing the AAP on television debates and national platforms.
The move by Priyanka Kakkar — along with senior leaders Shyam Sundar Sharma and Rajat Rakesh Tandon — to join the Congress has sparked intense speculation within Delhi's political circles. The departure of such a vocal spokesperson and veteran figure is a significant setback for the AAP, whereas the Congress views this as a move to strengthen its own ranks.
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