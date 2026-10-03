ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, Other National Leaders, Join Congress

New Delhi: A major political shift occurred in Delhi on Saturday when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar left the party to join the Congress, along with AAP leaders Rajat Rakesh Tandon and former MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma.

The development is being considered significant in the context of future political equations. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, state president Devender Yadav, and other leaders were present on the occasion.

After joining the party at the Congress headquarters, Priyanka Kakkar spoke candidly and heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi. She expressed her desire to see the return of the Delhi where she grew up — a green, clean, progressive, and safe city that shaped her childhood values. She said that, drawing from over a decade of experience in Indian politics, she had concluded that only the Congress could restore this vision for the country and for Delhi.

Praising Rahul Gandhi, she remarked that if there is any leader in national politics today who is truly authentic and unafraid to champion authenticity, it is Rahul Gandhi. She further noted that Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who never shed tears before the cameras, and has remained steadfast, despite numerous attempts by the entire political machinery to belittle and humiliate him.