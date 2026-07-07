AAP Chief Kejriwal To Write 3 Major Carmakers Seeking Written Assurance That E20 Fuel Does Not Affect Car Engines
Kejriwal alleged that Centre had called representatives of six automobile manufacturers on July 3 and asked them to reassure public about use of E20 fuel.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he will write to three major carmakers seeking written assurance that E20 fuel does not affect car engines.
Addressing a press conference, AAP chief further alleged that the Centre had called representatives of six automobile manufacturers on July 3 and asked them to reassure the public about the use of E20 fuel.
"On July 3, the Central Government reportedly called representatives of six automobile manufacturers and asked them to hold a press conference to tell the public that E20 fuel is perfectly fine. The six companies are Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. They were reportedly told to address the media and reassure the public that E20 fuel is suitable for use," Kejriwal alleged.
India Against Forceful Implementation of Ethanol-Blended Fuel | Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/qv3MHm4rDj— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2026
"These companies lied: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp. I want to ask them that don't lie to their customers. He called the customers in the king, he said that he would write a letter and would say that the manual said something else, and you talk otherwise."
He said that he will request the companies to provide written confirmation on two points: First, if a vehicle produced by your company achieves a mileage that is less than 10 per cent of what is advertised, will you offer compensation?
"Second, if ethanol E20 is used in your vehicle and it suffers damage due to wear and tear, will you provide replacements for the parts that were used in the vehicle?"
Kejriwal further alleged that the Centre was making misleading claims and adopting new measures to persuade people to use E20 fuel.
"There is tremendous public opposition, yet despite this resistance, the Central Government remains adamant. I do not know the reason behind this insistence, but the government refuses to budge. Day after day, one falsehood is followed by another. One minister says one thing, another minister says something else," he said.
Kejriwal requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to agree to the demand of the public to give them an option to choose among all the variants of fuel.
While addressing the press briefing on the implementation of Ethanol-Blended Fuel, Kejriwal said, "With folded hands, I request Modi ji to agree to the demand of the public to give them an option -where all variants of fuel, be it E20, E10 or E0 -all are made available at petrol pumps at separate pricing."
He added that, "Next week, I will write to the Prime Minister. Prime Minister, why should the public suffer for your misadventure? Tell us who will pay the penalty if our mileage drops or our vehicles are damaged--your government or the company?"
Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri dismissed concerns circulating on social media over ethanol-blended fuel, saying claims that E20 fuel attracts pests or damages vehicle engines are "rumours" and urged people to rely on scientific evidence rather than misinformation.
The Centre has been promoting ethanol blending as part of its strategy to reduce crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions, and support the domestic agricultural economy. The government has accelerated the rollout of E20 petrol, containing 20 per cent ethanol, across the country after conducting compatibility testing with automobile manufacturers and research agencies.
Also Read: