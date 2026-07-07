ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Chief Kejriwal To Write 3 Major Carmakers Seeking Written Assurance That E20 Fuel Does Not Affect Car Engines

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he will write to three major carmakers seeking written assurance that E20 fuel does not affect car engines.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief further alleged that the Centre had called representatives of six automobile manufacturers on July 3 and asked them to reassure the public about the use of E20 fuel.

"On July 3, the Central Government reportedly called representatives of six automobile manufacturers and asked them to hold a press conference to tell the public that E20 fuel is perfectly fine. The six companies are Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company. They were reportedly told to address the media and reassure the public that E20 fuel is suitable for use," Kejriwal alleged.

"These companies lied: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Hero MotoCorp. I want to ask them that don't lie to their customers. He called the customers in the king, he said that he would write a letter and would say that the manual said something else, and you talk otherwise."

He said that he will request the companies to provide written confirmation on two points: First, if a vehicle produced by your company achieves a mileage that is less than 10 per cent of what is advertised, will you offer compensation?

"Second, if ethanol E20 is used in your vehicle and it suffers damage due to wear and tear, will you provide replacements for the parts that were used in the vehicle?"