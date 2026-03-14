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'Modi Govt Exposed Once Again': AAP Chief Kejriwal After Centre Revokes Activist Wangchuk's Detention Under NSA

File - AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference over "heavy" LPG shortage across the country, at party office in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( PTI )

Hyderabad: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "exposed" again after the Centre revoked the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act with immediate effect. In a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Kejriwal criticised Wangchuk's detention "without evidence" and said that this "sheer dictatorship must be called out." "The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence. The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately," he said.