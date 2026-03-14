'Modi Govt Exposed Once Again': AAP Chief Kejriwal After Centre Revokes Activist Wangchuk's Detention Under NSA
On February 27, Kejriwal, along with 22 others, was discharged by a special court in Delhi in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "exposed" again after the Centre revoked the detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk under National Security Act with immediate effect.
In a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Kejriwal criticised Wangchuk's detention "without evidence" and said that this "sheer dictatorship must be called out."
The Modi government stands exposed once again.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 14, 2026
A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence.
The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship… https://t.co/8nVAhgrkXx
"The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence. The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately," he said.
On February 27, Kejriwal, along with 22 others, was discharged by a special court in Delhi in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case. Addressing a press conference after the court verdict, Kejriwal said the excise case was "false and fabricated" and dared the Centre to hold fresh Delhi Assembly elections to test public anger against the BJP-led government.
Wangchuk was detained on 26 September 2025 under the provisions of the NSA based on an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, for "maintaining public order".
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, in its statement, said Wangchuk has already undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA. The Government, it added, has been "actively engaging" with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.
However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.
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Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk To Be Released As MHA Revokes Detention Under NSA