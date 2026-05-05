AAP Behaves Like An Obsessed, Jilted Ex, Bitter, Vindictive, Unable To Move On: Raghav Chadha After Meeting President Murmu
He was accompanied by fellow Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta and Ashok Mittal — all of whom recently defected from AAP to BJP.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Raghav Chadha on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu along with fellow Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta and Ashok Mittal — all of whom recently defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab to the BJP — and raised concerns over alleged misuse of state machinery by the AAP-led Punjab government, following their decision to merge with the BJP.
In a statement after the meeting, Chadha said the delegation conveyed to the President that two-thirds of their MPs had exercised their constitutional right to leave AAP and join the BJP, but were now facing what he described as targeted harassment.
"We conveyed how the AAP’s Punjab government is misusing state machinery to target us for exercising our constitutional rights, after two-thirds of MPs chose to merge with the BJP. The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form," he said.
"We left the Aam Aadmi Party on April 24, 2026, and merged with the BJP. Since then, harassment of our MPs has begun. First, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh had "traitor" written outside his house. Stones were thrown at his residence with the help of Punjab Police, and offensive slogans were raised targeting his family," he alleged.
"Then, our colleague Rajinder Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee and an industrialist running a major factory in Punjab's Malwa region — providing livelihood to around 30,000 people — had his factory targeted. The Punjab government allegedly cut off its water supply, and the Pollution Board conducted raids to initiate its closure," he said.
He further claimed that cases have been registered against MP Sandeep Pathak, terming them "malicious and fabricated". "These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart," Chadha said.
Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Chadha said its tenure in Punjab is now short-lived. "This government has only a few months left; it will go. They will simply board the Shatabdi and return to Delhi. They have no future in Punjab," he said.
Later on, he posted on X: "Honoured to meet the Hon’ble President of India this morning, along with three fellow MPs. We conveyed how the AAP’s Punjab government is misusing State machinery to target us for exercising our constitutional rights, after two-thirds of MPs chose to merge with the BJP. The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form. We take strength from the President’s assurance that constitutional rights and democratic choices must be respected. AAP today behaves less like a political party and more like an obsessed, jilted ex — bitter, vindictive, and unable to move on."
He warned the AAP government that such actions could have serious consequences. "Using vigilance, the Pollution Board, and the police for political revenge is a dangerous game. You may have started it, but the end will not be good. This must stop," he said.
"The AAP has a government in one state and control over the police there. The BJP has governments in 21 states and control over police forces in those states," he added.
Chadha also alleged that attempts are being made to target him next through "fabricated cases" and claimed that social media campaigns are being run to malign them.
Appealing to Punjab government officials, he urged them not to act under political pressure. "I want to tell officials that you are respected officers. Do not succumb to threats of transfer or suspension. Act according to law and in national interest," he said.
The meeting followed a Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's meeting with President Murmu, in which he filed a formal petition, signed by 95 accompanying AAP Punjab MLAs, for the 'Right to Recall' against the six Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP.
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