ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Behaves Like An Obsessed, Jilted Ex, Bitter, Vindictive, Unable To Move On: Raghav Chadha After Meeting President Murmu

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu along with fellow Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta and Ashok Mittal — all of whom recently defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab to the BJP — and raised concerns over alleged misuse of state machinery by the AAP-led Punjab government, following their decision to merge with the BJP.

In a statement after the meeting, Chadha said the delegation conveyed to the President that two-thirds of their MPs had exercised their constitutional right to leave AAP and join the BJP, but were now facing what he described as targeted harassment.

"We conveyed how the AAP’s Punjab government is misusing state machinery to target us for exercising our constitutional rights, after two-thirds of MPs chose to merge with the BJP. The party that once cried vendetta is now practising its most toxic form," he said.

"We left the Aam Aadmi Party on April 24, 2026, and merged with the BJP. Since then, harassment of our MPs has begun. First, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh had "traitor" written outside his house. Stones were thrown at his residence with the help of Punjab Police, and offensive slogans were raised targeting his family," he alleged.

"Then, our colleague Rajinder Gupta, a Padma Shri awardee and an industrialist running a major factory in Punjab's Malwa region — providing livelihood to around 30,000 people — had his factory targeted. The Punjab government allegedly cut off its water supply, and the Pollution Board conducted raids to initiate its closure," he said.

He further claimed that cases have been registered against MP Sandeep Pathak, terming them "malicious and fabricated". "These FIRs and notices are so frivolous that they are not worth the paper they are written on. The judiciary will tear them apart," Chadha said.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, Chadha said its tenure in Punjab is now short-lived. "This government has only a few months left; it will go. They will simply board the Shatabdi and return to Delhi. They have no future in Punjab," he said.