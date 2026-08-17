ETV Bharat / bharat

Proud To Be A 'Dimagi Naxal': Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he is proud to be a 'dimagi naxal' as he is a 'true patriot' and does not fear the BJP.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

"We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest … They want to drag the society on the wrong path," Modi said.