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Arvind Kejriwal Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar; Calls For Pradhan's Resignation

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal interacts with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with his protest against alleged paper leaks, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the protest, Kejriwal said the Centre should listen to the youth, students and Wangchuk, asserting that their concerns over repeated examination paper leaks should not go ignored.

"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price. I appeal government to listen to students and Wangchuk," the former Delhi chief minister said. He urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, and suggested Wangchuk be made the country's education minister.