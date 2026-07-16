Arvind Kejriwal Meets Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar; Calls For Pradhan's Resignation
Kejriwal said the Centre should listen to the youth, students and Wangchuk, asserting that their concerns over repeated examination paper leaks should not go ignored.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday and expressed solidarity with his protest against alleged paper leaks, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Addressing the protest, Kejriwal said the Centre should listen to the youth, students and Wangchuk, asserting that their concerns over repeated examination paper leaks should not go ignored.
"Every year, exam papers get leaked and youth pay the price. I appeal government to listen to students and Wangchuk," the former Delhi chief minister said. He urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, and suggested Wangchuk be made the country's education minister.
Recalling his own experience, Kejriwal said,"While coming here today, I was reminded of April 4, 2011, when I sat at this very place with Anna Hazare during the anti-corruption movement. Three years later, that government lost power because it failed to listen and allowed arrogance to overtake accountability."
Kejriwal said young people from across the country had come together to demand reforms in the examination system, and commended them for raising their voice for a fair and transparent education system. Praising Wangchuk, he said the activist was not fighting for himself but for students, young people and children across the country.
Referring to Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike, Kejriwal said he had put his own life at stake for the cause and expressed respect for everyone participating in the movement, including those who have faced persecution and other hardships.
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