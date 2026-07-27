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AAP To Organise 'National Town Hall Against E20' In Delhi On August 1

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding a meeting for ethanol fuel on coming Saturday at Constitution Club, at party office, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026 ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will organise a 'National Town Hall Against E20' on August 1 to bring all stakeholders onto a single platform. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the meeting that will be held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi. "We are inviting people to join in large numbers on this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles are all invited," he said.