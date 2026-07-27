AAP To Organise 'National Town Hall Against E20' In Delhi On August 1
Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the public to participate in the meeting held at the Constitution Club of India on August 1 in New Delhi.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST
New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will organise a 'National Town Hall Against E20' on August 1 to bring all stakeholders onto a single platform. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the meeting that will be held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi.
"We are inviting people to join in large numbers on this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles are all invited," he said.
Let's Unite Against Forced E20 Fuel.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 27, 2026
Share your voice with Arvind Kejriwal at the National Townhall Against E20.
📍 Constitution Club, Delhi
📅 1 August 2026 | 11:30 AM
💻 Join us in person or online.
📲 To join online, WhatsApp us at: +91 85888 33212#E20TownhallWithKejriwal https://t.co/TLxJbI7S4I
The AAP had earlier launched an online petition to make the E20 fuel optional, which has been signed by almost 2 lakh people, the former chief minister said. "Next week, I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house with the online petition. But that would be after this meeting," Kejriwal said.
To virtually participate in the meeting, people can send a message to 8588833212, and they will receive an online link to join, he said.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking an appointment to discuss concerns about the E20 fuel and sought lowering of prices for the ethanol-blended petrol.
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