AAP Announces Helpline To Provide Legal, Medical Aid to CJP Protesters At Jantar Mantar
Kejriwal announces helpline number 8588833548, urging injured protesters and families of detained students to send messages
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a helpline to provide legal and medical assistance to students and others allegedly injured or detained during the recent protests in the national capital, while strongly criticising the Central government and Delhi Police over the action against demonstrators.
Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal alleged that students and young protesters were subjected to excessive force and lathicharge, claiming that videos circulating on social media showed police personnel using force against protesters, including women. He also compared the alleged police action to the brutality witnessed during the British era and referred to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.
The AAP leader announced the helpline number 8588833548, urging injured protesters and families of detained students to send messages seeking assistance. He said the party had formed a team of lawyers and volunteers to provide legal and medical support and, if necessary, arrange the services of senior advocates.
"I want to tell the parents and family members of the protesters: You need not fear, we are with you. Send a message to the helpline number. We will get in touch and provide legal and medical aid," Kejriwal said.
He also demanded that the Delhi Police publicly release a complete list of FIRs registered in connection with Monday's protests and details of students allegedly detained without FIRs, including information on where they are being held.
Kejriwal said he was unable to participate in the protest due to personal reasons but claimed that both his children had joined the demonstrations and remained with the protesters for several hours.
Targeting the Central government, he alleged that students were being branded "anti-national" instead of their concerns over examination reforms and alleged paper leaks being addressed.
After the press conference, Kejriwal visited the Parliament Street police station and sought details of those arrested or detained in connection with the protests.
He appealed to students and their families not to panic and assured them that the AAP would extend all possible legal and medical assistance to those in need.
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