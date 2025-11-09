ETV Bharat / bharat

AAP Announces Candidates For Delhi MCD Bypolls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced its candidates for the November 30 bypolls to the 12 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, a day ahead of the conclusion of nomination submission. The list was approved by Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The polls are likely to see a keen contest between the AAP and the BJP. While it serves as an opportunity for AAP to regain lost ground in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the BJP will look to further strengthen its tally in the 250-member civic body.

The AAP's Ram Swaroop Kanojia will contest from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh B.

Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan.