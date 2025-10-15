ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Polls: AAP Releases Second List Of 48 Candidates

Releasing the list, Rajesh Yadav, the party’s Bihar in-charge, said that Aam Aadmi Party will once again replicate the Delhi and Punjab model in Bihar. Earlier, the party had released its first list of 11 candidates.

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party late Tuesday night released its second list of 48 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. According to the list released on Tuesday, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua.

"Today, the work of the Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed across the country and the world. The people of Purvanchal deserve a great deal of credit for AAP's victory. Our leader, Arvind Kejriwal, has a message for the people of Bihar: if the people of Purvanchal can contribute to the formation of a government in Delhi, why can't the same happen in Bihar?" asked Rajesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 71 candidates for the high-stakes state elections. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha have been fielded from Tarapur and Lakhisarai constituencies, respectively. Former Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Bettiah and Katihar.

The BJP has also fielded former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav from Danapur, while Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been denied a ticket from Patna Sahib, with Ratnesh Kushwaha named as the party's candidate from the seat. The party also replaced long-time Kumrahar MLA Arun Kumar Sinha with Sanjay Gupta.

The seat-sharing arrangement for the opposition alliance Mahagathbandhan is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.