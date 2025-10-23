Aam Aadmi Party Releases Manifesto For Bihar Elections
The party announced the manifesto, saying that this manifesto is an effort to address the real problems of Bihar
Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Releasing the manifesto in Patna, party state president Rakesh Yadav stated that, along the lines of Delhi and Punjab, Bihar would also undergo radical changes in the fields of education, health, electricity, and employment.
He said that this manifesto is an effort to address the real problems of Bihar, and that the party would address all serious issues if it forms the government. According to the manifesto, the party has promised to open world-class schools in every Panchayat of Bihar. These schools would provide modern education, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and robotics, to students starting in the fifth grade. The party said that the government would be fully responsible for the construction and operation of these schools, ensuring that children from the poorest families can access quality education.
It has also announced 300 units of free electricity and a waiver of old electricity bills. The party has promised to provide 24-hour, uninterrupted electricity to every household. Rakesh Yadav said that electricity is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental right of citizens.
AAP has also announced plans to establish free coaching and knowledge hubs. Under this plan, preparation for competitive exams like Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) would be provided free of cost. Hackathons, seminars, and entrepreneurship education would also be promoted.
Concerning the health sector, the party has promised to open 10,000 Mohalla Clinics based on the Delhi model. Within six months, facilities for diagnostics, treatment, yoga, and meditation would be provided at every Panchayat level. The party has announced that every unemployed person would receive a Rs 3,000 monthly allowance. Additionally, a special scheme would be implemented to train one million youth into skilled workers. The party claimed that this would address the problem of migration in the state and increase local employment opportunities.
It has also announced several schemes for the elderly in its manifesto. Citizens over 55 years of age would be provided a free pilgrimage by AC train. Furthermore, plans include a Rs 5,000 monthly pension for every elderly person and the establishment of old-age homes in every district.
The party has announced the 'Kisan Samman Yojana' for farmers, under which a special package of Rs 12,000 crore would be provided. This would include loan waivers, crop insurance, and compensation of up to Rs 50,000 in case of natural disasters.
Rakesh Yadav stated that every farmer would be guaranteed an annual income of Rs five lakh per acre for farming. Furthermore, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for every crop would be ensured so that farmers receive the full value of their hard work.
"This manifesto is not just a document of promises, but a roadmap for the model tried in Delhi and Punjab. The people of Bihar want change and see the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi and Punjab models as a better option for that change,” said Rakesh Yadav.
