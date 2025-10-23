ETV Bharat / bharat

Aam Aadmi Party Releases Manifesto For Bihar Elections

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. Releasing the manifesto in Patna, party state president Rakesh Yadav stated that, along the lines of Delhi and Punjab, Bihar would also undergo radical changes in the fields of education, health, electricity, and employment.

He said that this manifesto is an effort to address the real problems of Bihar, and that the party would address all serious issues if it forms the government. According to the manifesto, the party has promised to open world-class schools in every Panchayat of Bihar. These schools would provide modern education, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), coding, and robotics, to students starting in the fifth grade. The party said that the government would be fully responsible for the construction and operation of these schools, ensuring that children from the poorest families can access quality education.

It has also announced 300 units of free electricity and a waiver of old electricity bills. The party has promised to provide 24-hour, uninterrupted electricity to every household. Rakesh Yadav said that electricity is no longer a luxury, but a fundamental right of citizens.

AAP has also announced plans to establish free coaching and knowledge hubs. Under this plan, preparation for competitive exams like Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) would be provided free of cost. Hackathons, seminars, and entrepreneurship education would also be promoted.