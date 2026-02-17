ETV Bharat / bharat

Aakash Undertakes In SC To Secure 25.7 Pc Byju's Shares In Rights Dispute

New Delhi: The Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday undertook in the Supreme Court that 25.7 per cent of the edutech major Byju's stake in Aakash shall remain secured till the disposal of a pending petition before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe recorded the statement made to this effect by senior advocate Gopal Subramanian on behalf of AESL and gave Think and Learn Pvt Ltd (TLPL), Byju's parent company, one week to subscribe to the second tranche of Aakash's rights issue.

"The Special Leave Petition can be disposed of by recording the statement of senior advocate Gopal Subramaniam, appearing on behalf of Aakash Educational Services Ltd that 25.75 per cent of the appellant's shares in Aakash shall be secured as on January 3, 2025 till the disposal of the interlocutory application," the bench ordered.

The top court was hearing Byju's plea challenging a recent order of the NCLAT permitting Aakash to proceed with the second tranche of its Rs 240 crore rights issue. The company law appellate tribunal had also granted the TLPL time until February 17 to subscribe for the second tranche.

The dispute in question arises from Aakash's decision to raise funds through a rights issue, which the TLPL had challenged before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement.

The TLPL which holds around 25.7 per cent stake in Aakash is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings after the NCLT admitted a plea for its insolvency.

On October 28 last year, the NCLAT gave a go-ahead to the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of AESL for the rights issue of the company while rejecting the plea of Glas Trust, the US-based largest creditor of TLPL.

A two-member Chennai-based bench of the NCLAT said it "hardly finds a reason to hold that Glas Trust has established a prima facie case for granting an injunction".

Rejecting the plea of Glas Trust, the NCLAT said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is a "blood thirsty" law that "authorises interference in the internal affairs of a company in which a corporate debtor (CD) may hold some shares".