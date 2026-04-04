ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Missing Black Box, Bad Weather And Scattered Wreckage Complicate Probe

Security officials and locals gather near the wreckage of a Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 air ambulance that crashed near Simaria, in Chatra district, Jharkhand ( File/PTI )

New Delhi: A preliminary investigation into the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district has revealed a troubling combination of adverse weather conditions and the absence of critical onboard recording systems, leaving key questions unanswered nearly weeks after the tragedy that claimed seven lives. According to a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the private air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, went down just 17 minutes after taking off from Ranchi on the evening of February 23. The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air C90A, was en route to Delhi carrying a critically ill patient along with medical staff and crew. All seven individuals onboard, including five passengers, sustained fatal injuries when the aircraft crashed in a forested area near Kasiyatu village in Simariya block. Locals gather near the debris of crashed Air Ambulance near Simariya Block of Chatra District, Jharkhand (IANS) Flight Took Off Despite Deteriorating Weather The ill-fated flight was transporting 41-year-old burn patient Sanjay Kumar from Ranchi to Delhi for advanced medical care. A resident of Chandwa in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, Kumar had suffered severe burn injuries, estimated at 65 per cent, and was being treated at a private hospital before doctors advised an urgent transfer. Onboard the aircraft were two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants accompanying the patient. Locals gather near the debris of crashed Air Ambulance near Simariya Block of Chatra District, Jharkhand (IANS) According to the AAIB's findings, increasing weather deterioration had been occurring in Ranchi throughout the day of departure. By the time evening came there had already been extremely serious cumulonimbus formation (thunderstorm/cumulonimbus cloud associated with turbulence). Around late afternoon, thunderstorms continued to develop; thus there were extremely serious weather conditions that posed a threat to the safety of the aircraft during the flight. The aircraft departed at about 7:07 p.m. after the pilot had obtained clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and also received an alternative route in case of severe weather during their flight. Mid-Flight Issues & Loss of Communication Immediately following take-off, the flight was able to communicate with Kolkata ATC and requested to climb to an altitude of FL140 (14,000 feet). At approximately 7:34 p.m. the crew again requested permission to deviate from their planned flight route due to adverse weather. After requesting this deviation, the crew lost both radar and radio contact with the aircraft. With no further communication from the cockpit, concern quickly escalated. The wreckage was later located in a remote forested stretch of Chatra district. Investigators say the exact sequence of events leading to the crash remains unclear at this stage. The investigative teams have identified one of the pivotal challenges they are faced with in their examination of this type of accident is the absence of an FDR and CVR on the aircraft or “Black Box” from which investigators could evaluate how the incident occurred.