Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Missing Black Box, Bad Weather And Scattered Wreckage Complicate Probe
Jharkhand air ambulance crash that killed all seven onboard occurred just 17 minutes after takeoff from Ranchi, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: A preliminary investigation into the fatal air ambulance crash in Jharkhand’s Chatra district has revealed a troubling combination of adverse weather conditions and the absence of critical onboard recording systems, leaving key questions unanswered nearly weeks after the tragedy that claimed seven lives.
According to a report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the private air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, went down just 17 minutes after taking off from Ranchi on the evening of February 23. The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air C90A, was en route to Delhi carrying a critically ill patient along with medical staff and crew.
All seven individuals onboard, including five passengers, sustained fatal injuries when the aircraft crashed in a forested area near Kasiyatu village in Simariya block.
Flight Took Off Despite Deteriorating Weather
The ill-fated flight was transporting 41-year-old burn patient Sanjay Kumar from Ranchi to Delhi for advanced medical care. A resident of Chandwa in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, Kumar had suffered severe burn injuries, estimated at 65 per cent, and was being treated at a private hospital before doctors advised an urgent transfer.
Onboard the aircraft were two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants accompanying the patient.
According to the AAIB's findings, increasing weather deterioration had been occurring in Ranchi throughout the day of departure. By the time evening came there had already been extremely serious cumulonimbus formation (thunderstorm/cumulonimbus cloud associated with turbulence).
Around late afternoon, thunderstorms continued to develop; thus there were extremely serious weather conditions that posed a threat to the safety of the aircraft during the flight.
The aircraft departed at about 7:07 p.m. after the pilot had obtained clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) and also received an alternative route in case of severe weather during their flight.
Mid-Flight Issues & Loss of Communication
Immediately following take-off, the flight was able to communicate with Kolkata ATC and requested to climb to an altitude of FL140 (14,000 feet). At approximately 7:34 p.m. the crew again requested permission to deviate from their planned flight route due to adverse weather.
After requesting this deviation, the crew lost both radar and radio contact with the aircraft.
With no further communication from the cockpit, concern quickly escalated. The wreckage was later located in a remote forested stretch of Chatra district. Investigators say the exact sequence of events leading to the crash remains unclear at this stage.
The investigative teams have identified one of the pivotal challenges they are faced with in their examination of this type of accident is the absence of an FDR and CVR on the aircraft or “Black Box” from which investigators could evaluate how the incident occurred.
According to the AAIB, the absence of the FDR and CVR on board negatively impacts how investigators reconstruct the last few minutes of this flight. Investigators often rely on the Black Box as a vital source of evidence to help determine the cause of an airplane accident by gathering data on conversations in the cockpit, functions of systems, and pilot actions during emergency situations.
Without the recorders as a source of evidence, investigators are required to use various other types of evidence such as physical evidence collected from the aircraft fragments, radar data from ATC, weather information available during the accident, and statements from witnesses. These pieces of evidence may provide investigators with sufficient information to piece together what went wrong with this aircraft.
Analysis of the wreckage indicates that the airplane has been totally destroyed due to impact with the ground and that it has been dispersed over a very large area, approximately 1,000 meters from the initial contact point to the furthest piece of wreckage indicating a probable high-energy impact and perhaps the aircraft suffered a mid-air disintegration prior to ground impact.
The nose section of the aircraft was found collapsed, with the cockpit and avionics bay completely destroyed. There were various points where the fuselage experienced separation along the length of it. In addition to this, there were two engines that had separated from the wings with both being located far from the rest of the wreckage (approximately 250 m and 640 m) as well as pieces of the tail section/empennage that also separated during the accident with these debris pieces located on average 200-600 m from where the rest of the aircraft landed.
In light of the crash, it was noted by investigators that the ELT (Emergency Locator Transmitter) did not operate as designed in that it should have automatically activated and transmitted distress signals upon impact in order to provide a means to locate the accident site.
Multi-Agency Investigation
Following the crash, the AAIB teams acquired and processed the site of the accident. Important evidence was collected and some evidence has been held for further evaluation. Important components and equipment from both mechanical and electrical systems have been taken to the bureau's headquarters for additional inspections.
Investigators have also conducted interviews with witnesses who were present at the scene of the accident, airline personnel, airport ground staff and local authorities. They have also obtained maintenance history and operational log books for the aircraft (VT-AJV) from the operator of the aircraft.
The Ranchi refuelling facility has been collecting fuel samples for laboratory tests to check for contamination or anomalies related to fuel.
ATC centre teams in both Ranchi and Kolkata were also utilized to check communication records and interview people who might be able to provide information. Weather data from airports was collected to determine what the weather was like at the time of the accident.
International Agencies That Were Notified
Due to the seriousness of the event and because it happened to an aircraft manufactured in the USA, both the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified by the AAIB. Both have agreed to assist with the investigation.
With no definitive evidence yet pointing to a single cause, investigators are left to rely on fragmented physical evidence, indirect data, and expert analysis.
For now, the exact reason behind the crash remains unknown.
With regard to the Pawan Hans helicopter crash, the AAIB report said that the aircraft’s Certificate of Registration and Certificate of Airworthiness were valid on the date of accident. The last Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC) was issued on 14 January 2026 and is valid till 16th January 2027, it said.
According to the report, prior to operating the accident flight on 24th February 2026, the helicopter had accumulated 11597:27 Airframe Hours, engine No. 1 (LH, Sl. No. 24536) had accumulated a total of 7845:12 hrs (Time Since New) and engine No. 2 (RH, Sl. No. 49021) had accumulated a total of 7679:48 hrs (Time Since New). The crew had undergone Pre-Flight Medical Check on Breath Analyser and were found satisfactory, the report said.
The report said that the helicopter made a hover taxi to civil dispersal and switched-off for re-fueling with passengers onboard. Post refueling, the crew departed from RWY04 for Rangat at 0310 UTC climbed to 3500ft and reached Rangat uneventfully, it said.
“After the passengers disembarked, without switching off the engines, the crew then took off for Mayabunder helipad. The crew climbed to 1500 ft and while climbing they had encountered Haze and reduced visibility. The crew decided to follow the coastline and continue to destination. The approach to Mayabunder helipad, was conducted by the co-pilot and after turning on to finals, the helicopter descended with high Rate of Descent and crash landed into the sea,” added the report.