ETV Bharat / bharat

AI Phuket Flight Incident: AAIB Issues Preliminary Report; Pilot Drug Use Confirmation 'Serious Concern'

An inside view of the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi after it hit turbulence, injuring a number of passengers, in New Delhi on Aug 04, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Probe agency AAIB on Friday said the confirmation of drug use by the pilot-in-command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight is a "serious concern" and asked the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to take appropriate action.

Issuing the preliminary report on the incident of August 4, wherein the flight, operating with an A320 plane, suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude and left many people injured, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said a detailed probe is underway.

"In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances," AAIB said in its interim safety recommendation.

The flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi was operated with an Airbus A320-251N aircraft bearing registration VTEXO. There were 145 people, including 2 pilots and 6 cabin crew, on board the plane.

According to the 10-page preliminary report, after the flight landed at the Delhi airport, 24 people were given medical assistance, and out of them, four had serious injuries. AAIB said that in this case, it was observed that the pilot-in-command was found non-negative for psychoactive substances in the confirmatory test.