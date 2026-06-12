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Ahmedabad Plane Crash Anniversary: AAIB Says Probe Still Underway

AAIB did not mention any tentative deadline for the completion of the probe and the release of the final report.

Ahmedabad plane crash
The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST

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New Delhi: Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB on Friday said the final investigation report into the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash last year will be released after completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.

On the first anniversary of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground, the AAIB also said significant progress has been made in analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance, operational records, and other evidence.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued an interim statement on Friday on the progress of the probe into the accident of AI 171 flight in Ahmedabad.

It also urged all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation is ongoing. AAIB did not mention any tentative deadline for the completion of the probe and the release of the final report.

According to the probe agency, the sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability.

"AAIB remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation. The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," the statement said.

Also Read

  1. Pilots' Body Raises Questions Over AAIB Probe Into AI 171 Crash; Says It Lacks Technical Expertise
  2. When The Dreamliner Crashed: A First-Hand Account Of Last Year's Air India-171 Tragedy In Ahmedabad

TAGGED:

AAIB
AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH
AIR INDIA AI171 FLIGHT
AI 171 FLIGHT
AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

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