ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Anniversary: AAIB Says Probe Still Underway

The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad ( ANI )

New Delhi: Aircraft accident probe agency AAIB on Friday said the final investigation report into the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash last year will be released after completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.

On the first anniversary of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people, including 19 on the ground, the AAIB also said significant progress has been made in analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance, operational records, and other evidence.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) issued an interim statement on Friday on the progress of the probe into the accident of AI 171 flight in Ahmedabad.