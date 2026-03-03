ETV Bharat / bharat

AAI Seeks Info On Fuel Stocks From International Airport Operators Amid Middle East Crisis

New Delhi/ Mumbai: State-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked all international airport operators in the country to provide details about available fuel stocks as well as estimated requirements for the next seven days amid the escalating Middle East crisis, sources said on Tuesday.

The communication comes against the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran that threatens to impact global oil supplies. One of the sources said the details have been sought as a "precautionary measure" to have a clear understanding of the fuel supply situation at the international airports.

The sources told PTI that following directions from the civil aviation ministry, AAI has sought details about the current fuel supply status from all the international airport operators.