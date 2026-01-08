ETV Bharat / bharat

Aadhaar Gets A Face: UIDAI Unveils Mascot ‘Udai’ To Simplify Citizen Outreach

New Delhi: In a move aimed at making Aadhaar services more accessible and people-friendly, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Tuesday launched its official Aadhaar mascot, ‘Udai’, a resident-facing communication companion designed to simplify public understanding of Aadhaar-related services and processes.

The mascot, unveiled by UIDAI chairman Neelkanth Mishra at a special programme in Thiruvananthapuram, marks a new chapter in UIDAI’s outreach strategy as it seeks to humanise and demystify Aadhaar for over a billion residents across the country.

Designed as a relatable, human-centric character, 'Udai' will serve as a visual and narrative tool to explain a wide range of Aadhaar services, including updates and corrections, authentication, offline verification, selective data sharing, adoption of new technologies and responsible usage of Aadhaar. Officials said the mascot will play a key role in simplifying complex technical concepts and enhancing public trust through clear, inclusive communication.

“Aadhaar today is an integral part of residents’ daily lives. The launch of the mascot marks another step in UIDAI’s ongoing efforts to make Aadhaar communication simpler, more inclusive, and more relatable for citizens,” Mishra said while unveiling Udai and felicitating the winners of the mascot design competition.

Born Out Of Public Imagination

What sets 'Udai' apart is the participatory process behind its creation. UIDAI adopted an open and inclusive approach by launching national-level design and naming competitions on the MyGov platform, inviting citizens to shape the mascot that would represent Aadhaar.

The response was overwhelming, reflecting strong public engagement with the Aadhaar ecosystem. A total of 875 entries were received from across the country, submitted by students, professionals, designers and creative enthusiasts. Each entry offered a unique interpretation of Aadhaar as a public service and national digital identity.

UIDAI officials said a multi-tier evaluation process was followed to ensure fairness, transparency and rigour in selecting the winners. The final mascot design, they noted, is a product of public creativity refined through institutional diligence.

Arun Gokul from Thrissur, Kerala, emerged as the winner of the mascot design competition, securing the first prize. Idris Dawaiwala of Pune, Maharashtra, and Krishna Sharma from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, were declared second and third prize winners respectively.