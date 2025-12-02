ETV Bharat / bharat

A320 Plane Violations: AI Grounds Aircraft Maintenance Engineer; Sets Up Panel On Action Against Pilots

Mumbai: Air India has grounded an aircraft maintenance engineer and has also set up a committee to decide on possible action against some pilots who were involved in operating an Airbus A320 neo plane multiple times without airworthiness certification in November, according to sources.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident reported on November 26. The regulator had asked the airline to carry out an internal probe to fix the responsibility and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Following the A320 neo aircraft-related developments, Air India's Accountable Manager and Director of Flight Operations Manish Uppal has sent out a communication to all pilots, reminding them of their "responsibility" regarding document validation, the sources told PTI.

However, some pilots are not happy with the communication, claiming that it amounts to "passing the buck" for the violations that have happened with respect to the A320 neo plane operations. There was no comment from Air India.

The sources said the four-year-old aircraft, A320 neo aircraft VT-TNQ belonging to erstwhile Vistara was grounded for a long time and its airworthiness certificate had also expired.

On November 24, the airline decided to take the aircraft off the ground and conducted a proven flight over Delhi. On the same day, the said aircraft operated commercial services on Delhi-Bengaluru-Mumbai sector, as per the sources.

The next day, on November 25, the same aircraft operated commercial flights on Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai then again Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai. After these operations, the plane was sent for maintenance on the same day and that was when the engineers found that there was no valid airworthiness certification, they said.

Subsequently, the sources said the airline de-rostered an aircraft maintenance engineer and the flight operations committee was formed to review the matter and decide about the action against the pilots concerned. The committee is looking at possible action to be taken against six to eight pilots, they said.