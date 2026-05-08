A Year After 'Operation Sindoor', Poonch Residents Await Promised Safety Bunkers
Residents of Poonch district in Jammu Kashmir endure fear, awaiting promised bunkers amid delay by the government as cross-LoC shelling memories linger, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Poonch: As shells rained down on civilian areas in May last year, the people of Poonch town were forced to abandon their homes and flee to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to seek safety, as no secure shelter was available locally.
Fear lingers in Poonch, where residents believe that if border conflict returns, fleeing is their only option. The promised construction of community and individual bunkers remains unfulfilled, leaving them waiting in hope and prayer for peace between the nuclear-armed nations.
On the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the worst-ever shelling of Poonch town by the Pakistani army, locals expressed their pride as true patriots and guardians of the nation’s borders but lamented not receiving the support they deserve.
Advocate Bhanu Pratap, a resident of Poonch town, said the bitter memories of death and destruction from last year remain vivid in their minds.
“Poonch is not the last town of the country, but India starts from here, and people, irrespective of their religion, have remained true patriots and guardians of the borders. But when it comes to giving us protection, nobody cares,” he told ETV Bharat.
Pratap stated that both the union territory and central governments promised community and individual bunkers, but not a single bunker has been built for the public even after one year. “Only one bunker has been constructed, and that is in the deputy commissioner's office complex, and construction of another bunker at Dak Bangalow has been left midway,” he added.
Sardar Surjan Singh, uncle of a retired soldier, Amarjeet Singh, who was killed in Pakistani shelling last year, raised a similar concern, saying they were being let down by the government.
“From the night of May 6-7 last year to the afternoon of May 10, shells landed across Poonch town,” he said. “There is an urgent need to build bunkers everywhere, and the municipal council should not approve any construction plans in the town unless they include provisions for a bunker beneath each house.”
Another resident of Poonch and a social activist, Ikhlaq Mehmood, said that if the shelling happens in the district of Poonch town again, people won’t have anywhere to go to save their lives. “We stood behind our armed forces, police and administration in difficult times, but no steps have been taken by the administration to save our lives,” he rued.
After Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor last on the intervening night of May 6-7 and targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), Pakistani forces resorted to shelling in civilian areas, killing 14 people, including 11 in Poonch town alone. More than 60 people were also injured.
Over 90 per cent of the population of the town fled to their ancestral villages, Surankote, Rajouri and Jammu, during the shelling.
Once the ceasefire was announced, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and many others reached Poonch to stand beside the people.
Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Ashok Sharma, has assured construction of bunkers on an immediate basis in vulnerable areas of the district, adding that the proposal has already been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for construction of these bunkers.
“There is a proposal to construct around 5300 bunkers in the district, and 4000 bunkers have to be constructed on a priority basis. Once the approval and funding are received, the construction will be started,” he told ETV Bharat.
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