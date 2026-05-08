ETV Bharat / bharat

A Year After 'Operation Sindoor', Poonch Residents Await Promised Safety Bunkers

Poonch: As shells rained down on civilian areas in May last year, the people of Poonch town were forced to abandon their homes and flee to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir to seek safety, as no secure shelter was available locally.

Fear lingers in Poonch, where residents believe that if border conflict returns, fleeing is their only option. The promised construction of community and individual bunkers remains unfulfilled, leaving them waiting in hope and prayer for peace between the nuclear-armed nations.

On the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the worst-ever shelling of Poonch town by the Pakistani army, locals expressed their pride as true patriots and guardians of the nation’s borders but lamented not receiving the support they deserve.

A view of incomplete bunkers at Dak Bunglow Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Advocate Bhanu Pratap, a resident of Poonch town, said the bitter memories of death and destruction from last year remain vivid in their minds.

“Poonch is not the last town of the country, but India starts from here, and people, irrespective of their religion, have remained true patriots and guardians of the borders. But when it comes to giving us protection, nobody cares,” he told ETV Bharat.

Pratap stated that both the union territory and central governments promised community and individual bunkers, but not a single bunker has been built for the public even after one year. “Only one bunker has been constructed, and that is in the deputy commissioner's office complex, and construction of another bunker at Dak Bangalow has been left midway,” he added.