ETV Bharat / bharat

A Year After Operation Sindoor, Poonch Can't Even Bear The Sound Of A Firecracker

People holding a banner stand in solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack following 'Operation Sindoor', at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar on May 7, 2025. ( ANI )

By Amir Tantray

Poonch: The sunset of Wednesday, May 6, sent a grim reminder to people of Poonch of how difficult a similar night was for them last year after Operation Sindoor was launched, and they were made to go through the agony.

The next morning had brought no respite for them as only death and destruction were witnessed by this scenic border town, where people of all the communities live peacefully, despite practising different ideologies.

After Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor and dismantled the terror network deep inside Pakistan on the intervening night of May 6-7, Pakistani forces resorted to an offensive against the civilian population, targeting the Poonch town.

Not only Poonch town, but all three major towns of Poonch district, Poonch, Mendhar and Surankote were targeted with heavy artillery shelling. The first death was reported from Mendhar town on the morning of May 7, but within a few minutes, Poonch town witnessed the worst ever destruction in its history when shells landed deep inside the civilian areas.

From Madrasa to Gurdwara, temple to missionary school, every installation came under attack. Homes of the people were not safe, and within a few hours, the entire Poonch town was vacated, and people either shifted to their ancestral homes in rural areas or migrated to Surankote, Rajouri and Jammu to save their lives.

But before that, 14 people were killed in the district and out of them, 11 were killed in Poonch town only. Irrespective of religion, caste and creed, the shells coming from the Pakistani side targeted everyone.

More than 60 people were also injured, and a few of them, who were critically injured, were shifted to either Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri or GMC Jammu for specialised treatment.