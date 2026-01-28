ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Woman Attached To Her Roots': Uttar Pradesh Village Mourns Flight Attendant's Death In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Flight attendant Pinky Mali was aboard the crashed VT-SSK Learjet 45 that also killed Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar and three others ( ETV Bharat )

Jaunpur: The death of Pinky Mali, a flight attendant, who died in a plane crash along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others on Wednesday, has triggered a wave of shock and grief at her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Pinky, originally from Bhaisa village, worked as a flight attendant in the VSR Aviation-operated VT-SSK Learjet 45, which crashed at the Baramati airport killing all five people on board. Besides Pawar and the attendant, the deceased also included two crew members.

It is understood that Pinky Mali's father, Shivkumar, a resident of Bhaisa village in Kerakat tehsil, had moved to Mumbai several years ago. Pinky Mali received her education in Thane. She was married in Gorakhpur a year ago.

Raju Pal, the village head of Bhaisa village, said that Shivkumar has three brothers: Brijbhushan Mali, Rajkumar Mali, and Santosh Mali. The village head said that Pinky Mali was very attached to her village and would visit every year to participate in the Durga Puja celebrations and help set up the pandal.