A Harvest Of Fear: Chhattisgarh Farmers Risk Lives To Bring Home Grain
Farmers in overloaded boats often face the constant fear of drowning. They also face the danger of encountering wild animals in the flooded forest zones.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Dhamtari: In Koliyari village, which stands tucked 55 km away from Dhamtari district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, harvesting paddy is not just a seasonal routine. Rather, it is an arduous journey through deep water and constant fear.
Paddy cultivators of the Koliyari village reach their marshy paddy fields with the help of boats. They take their crop to their home with the help of boats. Koliyari village, located at the end of Dhamtari, lies in the Gangrel inundation area. Most of the fields of the villagers are situated in the flooded area.
The waters that give life to their paddy fields have, ironically, become their biggest threat. Farmers in the overloaded boats often face the constant fear of drowning.
They also face the danger of encountering wild animals in the flooded forest zones.
The people of the village plant more paddy crops in their fields, because there is no problem with water for irrigation. But this water again is the biggest threat to their lives.
Sriram, a farmer of the village, says, “We risk our lives to bring our harvested crop home and feed the children.”
Devprasad, another farmer of the village, says, “When we leave home to bring crops, anxiety grips the family. When we return home safely, the family comes to life.” All the farmers in Koliyari village reach their paddy fields with the help of boats. After harvesting, they take it to their home with the help of boats. Villagers say that there is a lot of weight on the boat while bringing crops.
Sriram Kunjam, a farmer of the village, said his father also used to bring crops by boat in the same way. After his father, he is also forced to bring crops by boat. The villagers said that if the same situation continues, their sons will also risk their lives in farming. Villagers said that if the government provides road facilities in this area, then life will be better. The villagers said that they have been demanding culverts for years, but it has not been completed till date.
Dhamtari is also called "Dhanha Dhamtari". Dhanaha means the farmer who only cultivates paddy. Most of the farmers in this area only cultivate paddy. From whatever paddy is produced throughout the year, these farmers feed the family and meet the rest of the household's needs. The surplus produce goes to the market. The farmers said that they feed others but take such risks to cultivate.
“If the government wants, then our problem will end immediately,” said the farmers. When reached, collector Abinash Mishra said, “We will try to solve the problem of these farmers as soon as possible. The festival of paddy purchase is going on in the state. We are trying to ensure that the farmers' paddy reaches the purchase centres safely. We are also making arrangements for this.”
In Koliyari village, about 60 families live. Almost the entire village is dependent on paddy cultivation. The settlement of the village is divided into two parts. One part is land, and then the other part is the area of the dam. Between the two settlements, the dam remains full of water.
Farmers on both sides reach their fields by crossing this water by boat. The villagers said that there is a road that leads to their fields, but transportation of crops from there through tractors is costly.
The cost of transportation is so high that the cost of the crop will not be covered. Even if a farmer wants to bring the crop with a tractor, the vehicle is not available on time. Collector Abinash Mishra said that Koliyari is a flood-affected village.
Irrigation leases have been given to farmers there, but surface communication remains a challenge. Constructing roads through the forest areas is a tad difficult. The collector assured that he would work out a solution to the problem soon.
Solution can be a far cry. For now, Koliyari’s farmers continue their dangerous boat journeys—rowing through water, uncertainty and fear—just to bring grain home.
