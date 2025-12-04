ETV Bharat / bharat

A Harvest Of Fear: Chhattisgarh Farmers Risk Lives To Bring Home Grain

Dhamtari: In Koliyari village, which stands tucked 55 km away from Dhamtari district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, harvesting paddy is not just a seasonal routine. Rather, it is an arduous journey through deep water and constant fear.

Paddy cultivators of the Koliyari village reach their marshy paddy fields with the help of boats. They take their crop to their home with the help of boats. Koliyari village, located at the end of Dhamtari, lies in the Gangrel inundation area. Most of the fields of the villagers are situated in the flooded area.

The waters that give life to their paddy fields have, ironically, become their biggest threat. Farmers in the overloaded boats often face the constant fear of drowning.

They also face the danger of encountering wild animals in the flooded forest zones.

The people of the village plant more paddy crops in their fields, because there is no problem with water for irrigation. But this water again is the biggest threat to their lives.

Sriram, a farmer of the village, says, “We risk our lives to bring our harvested crop home and feed the children.”

Devprasad, another farmer of the village, says, “When we leave home to bring crops, anxiety grips the family. When we return home safely, the family comes to life.” All the farmers in Koliyari village reach their paddy fields with the help of boats. After harvesting, they take it to their home with the help of boats. Villagers say that there is a lot of weight on the boat while bringing crops.

Sriram Kunjam, a farmer of the village, said his father also used to bring crops by boat in the same way. After his father, he is also forced to bring crops by boat. The villagers said that if the same situation continues, their sons will also risk their lives in farming. Villagers said that if the government provides road facilities in this area, then life will be better. The villagers said that they have been demanding culverts for years, but it has not been completed till date.

Dhamtari is also called "Dhanha Dhamtari". Dhanaha means the farmer who only cultivates paddy. Most of the farmers in this area only cultivate paddy. From whatever paddy is produced throughout the year, these farmers feed the family and meet the rest of the household's needs. The surplus produce goes to the market. The farmers said that they feed others but take such risks to cultivate.