'A Valid Protest Can't Be Termed As A Terrorist Act': Umar Khalid To SC

New Delhi: Seeking bail in the February 2020 Delhi riots case, activist Umar Khalid on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was valid and it was not a terrorist act.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing activist Umar Khalid, said this is like a punitive act by the state to ensure that I continue to be in jail for a lesson to be learned by the other students of the university who do not do any of this. "Chakka jam is something that has happened throughout the country, even during George Fernandez's days… railways were not allowed to move. That is more than Chakka jam,” said Sibal.

"During the Gurjar agitation in Rajasthan, I remember (people) lying on railway tracks. Did not allow the trains to move. No UAPA," said Sibal. The bench asked about the anti-Sikh riots, and asked if there was a Chakka jam? Sibal said people were prosecuted, and added, "What I saw was horrific."

Sibal asked, What have these kids done? It is a valid protest, and you cannot say it is a terrorist act. "When Section 144 is imposed, you go and do something. You cannot say it is a terrorist act," submitted Sibal.

Sibal played in court, Khalid's February 17, 2020, speech delivered in Amravati, and added that his client spoke of responding to violence with peace and to hatred with love. "How is this a violation of the UAPA? Sibal asked.

"Nobody can call his speech inflammatory in any sense of the word," said Sibal.

He contended that these are students who agitated wrongly or rightly on certain issues, and added that in our younger days, even we used to agitate. "There is no use putting me in jail, and for what? If you have a case against me, prosecute me or convict me and send me to jail. You can't keep me incarcerated as if to say that I will punish you for your protests," Sibal said.

Activist Sharjeel Imam also expressed anguish before the apex court for being "labelled" a "dangerous intellectual terrorist" without a full-fledged trial or a single conviction.