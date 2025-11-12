Uniform Definition Necessary To Protect Aravalli Hills And Ranges: CJI
A committee formed by MoEF&CC had said it is imperative to protect and conserve the Aravalli Hills area from further degradation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the crucial issue of defining the Aravalli hills and ranges for ensuring environmental conservation, land use regulation, and mining activities in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The Aravalli hills, one of the oldest mountain systems in the world, form a vital ecological barrier against the spread of the Thar Desert and play a critical role in groundwater recharge, climate moderation, and biodiversity preservation.
The CJI said that the main intention behind establishing a uniform definition is to protect the Aravalli hills and ranges.
Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, cited the final report submitted by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in compliance with earlier directions issued by the top court in the long-standing environmental case titled as MC Mehta vs Union of India.
The committee, in its report, said, "Keeping in view the immense ecological and environmental significance of Aravalli Hills and Ranges, owing to their rich biodiversity and the wide range of ecosystem services they provide, such as groundwater recharge, regulation of desertification, and moderation of the regional microclimate, it becomes imperative to protect and conserve the area from further degradation."
The apex court reserved the verdict after hearing several lawyers including Bhati and senior advocate and amicus curiae K Parameshwar. The committee recommended that all the concerned states where mining activity is undertaken, shall mark the Aravalli Hills and Ranges following the step-by-step process suggested in this report.
It was suggested that to prevent illegal mining activities in Aravalli region, the states should follow the existing and proposed mechanism and utilize modern digital/Information Technology tools, include Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning etc. as may be applicable, for prevention of illegal mining/transportation/storage as given in the report and annexures.
The apex court, recognising the urgent need for a scientifically robust definition to demarcate and protect the Aravalli region, in May, 2024, had directed the MoEF&CC to constitute a multi-agency committee to evolve a uniform definition applicable across all states concerned.
