Uniform Definition Necessary To Protect Aravalli Hills And Ranges: CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the crucial issue of defining the Aravalli hills and ranges for ensuring environmental conservation, land use regulation, and mining activities in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The Aravalli hills, one of the oldest mountain systems in the world, form a vital ecological barrier against the spread of the Thar Desert and play a critical role in groundwater recharge, climate moderation, and biodiversity preservation.

The CJI said that the main intention behind establishing a uniform definition is to protect the Aravalli hills and ranges.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, cited the final report submitted by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in compliance with earlier directions issued by the top court in the long-standing environmental case titled as MC Mehta vs Union of India.