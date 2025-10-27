ETV Bharat / bharat

A Twist In The Tale: Delhi Girl Faked Acid Attack With Toilet Cleaner; Father Behind Plot held, Booked For Rape

New Delhi: There is a twist in the Delhi acid attack case. Police investigation revealed that Delhi college student, who alleged an acid attack, had lied at the instance of her father, who wanted revenge against a rape complaint, police said on Monday.

Akil Khan, the student's father, was nabbed on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing 'acid' at her.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old second-year BCom student enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board alleged that she had been attacked with acid by three men.

She named the three as Jitender and his two accomplices, Ishan and Arman, both brothers, and, as it later turned out, her relatives.

She claimed that she was attacked when she was on her way to attend an extra class, the police said. However, several counterclaims soon emerged, one of which accused the father of the "victim" of rape. Police had earlier found discrepancies in the student's statement and Jitender's location away from the crime spot.

In a statement, police said that Jitender's wife had earlier accused the alleged victim's father, Akil Khan, of rape. The matter was reported at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station, but no written complaint was filed.

The woman alleged that between 2021 and 2024, she worked in Akil Khan's socks factory, where Khan sexually assaulted her and blackmailed her with her private photos and videos. According to the police, the woman made PCR calls on October 24 and 25, but did not submit a written complaint. On the basis of the allegation, police questioned Khan and arrested him when he revealed that he had fabricated the story of an acid attack, and the liquid in question was ordinary toilet cleaner.