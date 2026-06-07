A Tribute To A Meticulous Mentor, Shri Ramoji Rao Garu
Shri Ramoji Rao Garu has left behind a legacy carved out of discipline, hard work, honesty and dedication. On his second death anniversary, ETV Bharat pays rich tributes to the man who inspired and brought a positive change in the lives of countless people.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : June 7, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST|
Updated : June 7, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Shri Ramoji Rao needs no introduction. He founded Ramoji Film City and Margadarsi, and established a significant space for regional media, an achievement that looks nothing less than a miracle.
But it wasn't a miracle. It was pure human grit, hard work, and the dedication of a visionary who revolutionised the Telugu language across films, journalism and literature.
He left behind a monumental legacy: a tradition of fearless, objective journalism; a meticulous and disciplined team of professionals; and a leadership structure within the Ramoji Group that he personally mentored to meet any challenge, foreseen or sudden.
On his second death anniversary (June 8, 2026), we remember a towering figure whose life reshaped regional media and inspired generations.
My fingers tremble on the keyboard as I write this tribute to a man who was meticulous in every sphere of his life and the perfect example of discipline. My heart is heavy and my eyes well up as I imagine how he would examine this piece if he were to review it.
During the years I worked under his leadership, every article I contributed to Eenadu or ETV Bharat was approved by him; he would not tolerate syntactical errors or improper usage of words. For him, language was a vehicle that could never be faulty on a long, difficult journey. He often encouraged others to master languages, urging them to strive for native-level proficiency.
He was always precise in his use of English, though he had a profound love for Telugu. When speaking with those who did not know Telugu, he ensured his language was easily comprehensible and his words placed with precision.
Launching multilingual platforms like ETV Bharat, which operates in thirteen languages much like the ETV channels of the past, was a testament to his vision.
Discipline was dear to his heart; he respected time as much as he valued performance, measured by an individual’s hard work, honesty and dedication. For him, time was essential and a primary metric for judging one’s work. He would often say, "Time is important, and it never waits for you; make the best use of it."
His day began while most of us were still asleep. He would pore over Eenadu, the Telugu daily he founded, alongside the major Hyderabad editions of English newspapers, awaiting printouts of other national dailies from his team.
He loved original ideas; he was an idea man who keenly studied how writers wove their thoughts into the opinion pages of major English newspapers. He developed and institutionalised what is known within the group as the News Idea Bank (NIB) to drive the newsroom.
I would often receive a call from him after he discovered an interesting piece of journalism or a story that could be turned into a deeply engaging visual narrative.
Before assigning a story to the newsroom, he would tag it with what we called Have You Covered (HYC). Our discussions centred on how journalists narrated specific events. To him, journalism was a service, not just a profession to make a living. Its purpose, he believed, was to inform, educate and alert people to issues they needed to remain vigilant about.
Shri Ramoji Rao believed in nourishing talent; for him, hard work and a willingness to learn were far more valuable than innate intelligence. He would often cite the struggles he faced throughout his life to encourage others to take on challenges. He was a successful entrepreneur, a fearless journalist and a great mentor.
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