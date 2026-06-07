ETV Bharat / bharat

A Tribute To A Meticulous Mentor, Shri Ramoji Rao Garu

Shri Ramoji Rao needs no introduction. He founded Ramoji Film City and Margadarsi, and established a significant space for regional media, an achievement that looks nothing less than a miracle.

But it wasn't a miracle. It was pure human grit, hard work, and the dedication of a visionary who revolutionised the Telugu language across films, journalism and literature.

He left behind a monumental legacy: a tradition of fearless, objective journalism; a meticulous and disciplined team of professionals; and a leadership structure within the Ramoji Group that he personally mentored to meet any challenge, foreseen or sudden.

On his second death anniversary (June 8, 2026), we remember a towering figure whose life reshaped regional media and inspired generations.

Sri Ramoji Rao's statue at Ramoji Film City. (ETV Bharat)

My fingers tremble on the keyboard as I write this tribute to a man who was meticulous in every sphere of his life and the perfect example of discipline. My heart is heavy and my eyes well up as I imagine how he would examine this piece if he were to review it.

During the years I worked under his leadership, every article I contributed to Eenadu or ETV Bharat was approved by him; he would not tolerate syntactical errors or improper usage of words. For him, language was a vehicle that could never be faulty on a long, difficult journey. He often encouraged others to master languages, urging them to strive for native-level proficiency.