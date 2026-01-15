'A Transaction Designed Prima Facie For Tax Avoidance': SC Backs Revenue In Tiger Global Case, Allows India To Tax Flipkart Gains
The bench said revenue proved that the transactions in instant case are impermissible tax-avoidance arrangements, and establishes that they do not qualify as lawful.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Indian revenue authorities that capital gains arising from US-based investor firm Tiger Global's exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench decided to set aside the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgment that had quashed the tax demand and ruled in favour of Tiger Global.
Justice Mahadevan, in a judgment authored by him, said, “In our view, once it is factually found that the unlisted equity shares, on the sale of which the assessees derived capital gains, were transferred pursuant to an arrangement impermissible under law, the assessees are not entitled to claim exemption under Article 13(4) of the DTAA”.
The bench said revenue has proved that the transactions in the instant case are impermissible tax-avoidance arrangements, and the evidence prima facie establishes that they do not qualify as lawful.
“Consequently, Chapter X-A becomes applicable. The applications preferred by the assessees relate to a transaction designed prima facie for tax avoidance and were rightly rejected as being hit by the threshold jurisdictional bar to maintainability, as enshrined in proviso (iii) to Section 245R(2). Accordingly, capital gains arising from the transfers effected after the cut-off date, i.e., 01.04.2017, are taxable in India under the Income Tax Act read with the applicable provisions of the DTAA”, said the bench setting aside the high court judgment.
The Delhi High Court, in its judgment held that TGM LLC served only as an investment manager and could not be considered the parent or holding company.
“As there was neither any business operation in India nor any taxable revenue generated, the AAR concluded that the transaction was a preordained arrangement created for the purpose of tax avoidance. It was therefore held that the transaction was prima facie designed for avoidance of tax and qualified as an “arrangement” under the law. Accordingly, the bar under clause (iii) of the proviso to Section 245R(2) of the Act was found to be applicable”, noted the apex court, in its 152-page judgment.
Section 245R(2) of India’s Income Tax Act outlines the conditions under which the Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) must reject an application.
The bench said though it is permissible in law for an assessee to plan his transaction so as to avoid the levy of tax, the mechanism must be permissible and in conformity with the parameters contemplated under the provisions of the Act, rules, or notifications. “Once the mechanism is found to be illegal or sham, it ceases to be a permissible avoidance and becomes an impermissible avoidance or evasion. The Revenue is, therefore, entitled to enquire into the transaction to determine whether the claim of the assessees for exemption is lawful”, it said.
Between October 2011 and April 2015, Tiger Global acquired the shares of Flipkart Singapore and subsequently transferred its shareholding in the company to Fit Holdings SARL, a Luxembourg entity.
Tiger Global exited from Flipkart in 2018, when Walmart Inc. acquired a controlling stake in the Indian e-commerce company. Tiger Global approached the Income Tax Department in February 2019 for an Advance Authority Ruling to adjudicate on the same matter. The AAR ruled that the organisational structure of the Tiger Global Group demonstrated that the assessee and the companies that owned it were mere intermediaries in a tax-avoidance scheme.