ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Transaction Designed Prima Facie For Tax Avoidance': SC Backs Revenue In Tiger Global Case, Allows India To Tax Flipkart Gains

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of the Indian revenue authorities that capital gains arising from US-based investor firm Tiger Global's exit from Flipkart in 2018 are taxable in India.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The bench decided to set aside the Delhi High Court's August 2024 judgment that had quashed the tax demand and ruled in favour of Tiger Global.

Justice Mahadevan, in a judgment authored by him, said, “In our view, once it is factually found that the unlisted equity shares, on the sale of which the assessees derived capital gains, were transferred pursuant to an arrangement impermissible under law, the assessees are not entitled to claim exemption under Article 13(4) of the DTAA”.

The bench said revenue has proved that the transactions in the instant case are impermissible tax-avoidance arrangements, and the evidence prima facie establishes that they do not qualify as lawful.

“Consequently, Chapter X-A becomes applicable. The applications preferred by the assessees relate to a transaction designed prima facie for tax avoidance and were rightly rejected as being hit by the threshold jurisdictional bar to maintainability, as enshrined in proviso (iii) to Section 245R(2). Accordingly, capital gains arising from the transfers effected after the cut-off date, i.e., 01.04.2017, are taxable in India under the Income Tax Act read with the applicable provisions of the DTAA”, said the bench setting aside the high court judgment.