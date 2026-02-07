ETV Bharat / bharat

A Trade Deal With US Without A Break From Russia? Reading India’s Energy Signals

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s claim that a US–India trade deal has been agreed upon – allegedly following an assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India would stop buying Russian oil – has put the spotlight on New Delhi’s balancing act between economic engagement with Washington and its core energy security interests.

Notably, India has made no official commitment to halt Russian oil imports, underscoring a familiar pattern in its foreign policy: deepening partnerships without surrendering strategic autonomy.

On Saturday, India and the US issued a joint statement that the two sides have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement. The statement reads: “The United States of America (United States) and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement). Today’s framework reaffirms the countries’ commitment to the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains. The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.”

Earlier, on February 2, Trump posted on his X handle about a telephonic conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding a trade deal being reached by the two sides, while claiming that the latter had assured him that India would stop buying oil from Russia.

“It was an HONOR to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning,” Trump had stated. “He is one of the greatest friends, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi, and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

In response, Modi posted on his X handle: “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights."

Note that Modi’s response made no mention of India deciding to stop buying oil from Russia.

On Saturday, following the joint statement that was issued regarding the India-US trade, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, when asked whether India has indeed agreed to stop buying Russian oil, said that this question should be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Following queries by the media, the External Affairs Ministry responded by reiterating the statement made by its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during his weekly media briefing on Thursday: “In so far as India's energy security or energy sourcing is concerned, the government has stated publicly on several occasions, including me here, that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government. Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India’s decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind.”

India’s refusal to publicly confirm Trump’s assertion reflects its broader commitment to strategic autonomy. Since the Ukraine war began, New Delhi has resisted Western pressure to cut energy ties with Moscow, arguing that discounted Russian crude has helped cushion domestic fuel prices and control inflation. Any abrupt shift, especially one perceived as externally imposed, would undermine both economic stability and India’s carefully cultivated image as an independent actor in global affairs.

By reiterating its standard energy-security formulation, India is signalling continuity rather than concession. This allows New Delhi to keep diplomatic space open – both with Washington and Moscow – without locking itself into a position that could be politically or economically costly.