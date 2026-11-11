ETV Bharat / bharat

A Toxic Start To Winter: Delhi-NCR's Pre-Diwali PM2.5 Touches 3-Year High, Says CSE

Vehicles ply along a flyover amid a thick layer of smog around Geeta Colony as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 367 falling in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR's early-winter air pollution has worsened this year, with the average PM2.5 concentration in the week preceding Diwali touching a three-year high, while vehicular emissions and regional pollution inflow continued to drive the toxic air, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The analysis released on Wednesday said the average PM2.5 concentration during the week before Diwali stood at 236 micrograms per cubic metre, marking a 97 per cent increase from 120 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025 and a 32 per cent rise from 179 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024.

It said pollution levels were generally higher in the pre-winter period this year than in 2025, except for a brief decline in late September due to rainfall.

CSE said the findings highlighted the failure of year-round pollution control measures, with Diwali firecrackers aggravating an already deteriorating situation rather than being the sole cause of the pollution crisis.

"Baseline pollution is higher than in previous years," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at CSE, adding that inadequate emission control across major pollution sources had contributed to the worsening air quality.

The analysis, based on air quality data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution-source contribution estimates from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), crop fire data and traffic analytics from Tom Tom (the geological and mapping technology company that aggregates GPS data), said vehicular transport remained the largest contributor among Delhi's local pollution sources.

According to the IITM's Decision Support System data for November 1-8, pollution transported from neighbouring NCR districts accounted for 54.43 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5, while local sources contributed 33.06 per cent and stubble burning 14.29 per cent.

Among local sources, vehicular transport accounted for 52 per cent of pollution, followed by residential activities (13 per cent) and peripheral industries (11 per cent). Construction contributed 7 per cent, while energy use and waste burning accounted for 5 per cent each.

The report also pointed out that severe pollution episodes continued even as the contribution of stubble burning declined. Farm fire smoke contributed 3.9 per cent to Delhi's PM2.5 during GRAP Stage I restrictions. The share rose to 11.5 per cent on November 1 before declining to 8.6 per cent on November 2.

It peaked at 16.2 per cent on November 4 but dropped to around 8 per cent by November 6, when Delhi's air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to 382, prompting the invocation of GRAP Stage III measures. The analysis also flagged the emergence of new pollution hotspots across the national capital.

While 11 of Delhi's 13 officially designated pollution hotspots recorded lower PM2.5 concentrations between October 1 and November 8 compared to the corresponding period last year, several other locations reported high pollution levels.

Anand Vihar recorded a 49 per cent decline in PM2.5 levels, followed by Wazirpur (41 per cent), Ashok Vihar (40 per cent) and Bawana (22 per cent).