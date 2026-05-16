In Kuno National Park, 22 Cheetahs Died So Far, Only 53 In India Now
The Kuno National Park field director added that the population growth among cheetahs exceeds their mortality rate, reports Vishwas Chaturvedi and Dheeraj.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Bhopal: A total of 22 cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, since the Project Cheetah was launched in the state in September 2022. These cheetahs died due to various factors, including attacks by predators in the wild, heat stress, and a lack of timely medical treatment.
Last Tuesday, four cheetah cubs, born a month ago, were found dead in the park with the carcasses partially devoured. The death of these cubs appears to have been caused due to predation by another animal, an official said.
Five female and three male cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia in Africa, were released to Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched the project on September 17, 2022. Later in February 2023, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa. In May 2026, two out of nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were also released into the park.
Thus, a total of 29 cheetahs were brought from abroad, while the remaining cheetahs were born in the park itself. However, 22 of these animals have died till date, with 53 cheetahs now remaining in the country.
When asked about the deaths of the cheetahs, Kuno National Park Field Director Uttam Sharma said, "It makes no difference to me which cheetah died or how it died. No one arrives here bearing a boon of immortality."
Sharma added that the current cheetah population is significantly higher than the number at the inception of the project. "In Kuno, the rate of population growth among cheetahs exceeds the mortality rate. We brought in 29 cheetahs, and today their number is 53. Our assessment is based on this very metric," he said.
K C Mal, a former official of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said, "Cheetahs are susceptible to the effects of climate change. The climatic conditions in the forests of South Africa are distinct. Those regions feature some of the densest and most expansive forests."
According to Mal, cheetahs also require vast territories for hunting. "The hunting opportunities and conditions available to them in the forests of South Africa are simply not replicated here — even if we occasionally resort to artificial feeding by releasing a goat or a deer for them to prey upon. In their native habitat, however, they hunt and feed entirely on their own, and that experience has a fundamentally different impact on them."
Mal explained that for a habitat, in addition to a large territory, essential resources should also be available. These include, for instance, an adequate supply of prey for the cheetahs to hunt, small water bodies within the forest, and areas featuring dense vegetation and rocky terrain to offer shelter and protection from predators. However, a video related to the cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh had previously surfaced, in which a person was seen offering water to the cheetahs from a container. It was later revealed that he was, in fact, an employee of Kuno National Park.
The former NTCA official pointed out that all the staff employed in tiger reserves and national parks are not trained. Further, they do not possess any diploma or degree from a wildlife institute. This implies that a significant number of staff within the department are untrained.
"Within the forest department, the number of individuals who have received training from the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun can literally be counted on one's fingers," he said.
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