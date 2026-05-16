ETV Bharat / bharat

In Kuno National Park, 22 Cheetahs Died So Far, Only 53 In India Now

Bhopal: A total of 22 cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, since the Project Cheetah was launched in the state in September 2022. These cheetahs died due to various factors, including attacks by predators in the wild, heat stress, and a lack of timely medical treatment.

Last Tuesday, four cheetah cubs, born a month ago, were found dead in the park with the carcasses partially devoured. The death of these cubs appears to have been caused due to predation by another animal, an official said.

Five female and three male cheetahs, which were brought from Namibia in Africa, were released to Kuno National Park by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched the project on September 17, 2022. Later in February 2023, 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa. In May 2026, two out of nine cheetahs brought from Botswana were also released into the park.

Thus, a total of 29 cheetahs were brought from abroad, while the remaining cheetahs were born in the park itself. However, 22 of these animals have died till date, with 53 cheetahs now remaining in the country.

When asked about the deaths of the cheetahs, Kuno National Park Field Director Uttam Sharma said, "It makes no difference to me which cheetah died or how it died. No one arrives here bearing a boon of immortality."

Sharma added that the current cheetah population is significantly higher than the number at the inception of the project. "In Kuno, the rate of population growth among cheetahs exceeds the mortality rate. We brought in 29 cheetahs, and today their number is 53. Our assessment is based on this very metric," he said.