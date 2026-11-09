A Tigress In Love: Buxa Big Cat Digs Tunnel To Escape West Bengal Tiger Reserve; Heads Back Towards Assam
Forest officials believe that the tigress may have formed a bond with a male tiger while in the forests of Assam.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Buxa: The tigress from Buxa, known as BTR TF-1, has demonstrated quite literally that tigers are capable of digging tunnels! Despite being kept in a secure enclosure surrounded by concrete walls, she managed to escape once again by digging a tunnel through the earth beneath the wall.
This cunning escape, occurring just five days after her previous one, has caused quite a stir at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal. Forest officials are left stunned, wondering how she managed to slip past their stringent surveillance.
According to the Forest Department, the tigress began moving eastward from the natural enclosure near the '25-Mile Tower' on Sunday. She crossed the Bala River and reached the '27-Mile' forest settlement area. It was later discovered that she had used her paws to dig a tunnel through the soil beneath the concrete wall, a barrier roughly two feet wide and four feet deep to break out of the enclosure. Forest officials note that such an escape by a tiger is extremely rare.
On November 3, after a 13-day search, the tigress was tranquilized near the banks of the Lousa River in the Gelaguri area of Dotma, Kokrajhar, a location near the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam. The following day, November 4, she was brought back and placed in the enclosure near Buxa’s 25-Mile Tower. Yet, just five days later, she has managed to break out once again.
Why does the tigress keep heading toward Assam?
Some forest officials speculate that she may have formed a bond with a male tiger while in the forests of Assam. It is possible that she is being drawn back toward Assam, following the scent or 'scent marks' left by that male tiger. Forest officials suspect that this male tiger also frequents the Buxa forest.
As soon as news emerged that the tigress had left her enclosure, a search operation was launched. Approximately 60 trained forest personnel were deployed into the forest to track her, guided by signals from her high-frequency radio collar. Three kumki (trained) elephants—Bharat, Sarathi, and Vittala—have also been engaged in the search. However, no further trace of the tigress has been found since she crossed the 27-Mile forest settlement.
Forest department officials believe that the tigress may have entered a "shadow zone," causing the radio collar signals to fail; consequently, pinpointing her exact location has become a major challenge.
The primary concern is that if the tigress crosses the Sankosh River overnight and reaches the North Range of the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam, the situation could become significantly more complex. This mysterious journey, the tigress leaving the Buxa forest for Assam once again, just five days later, has become a major puzzle for the forest department.
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