ETV Bharat / bharat

A Tigress In Love: Buxa Big Cat Digs Tunnel To Escape West Bengal Tiger Reserve; Heads Back Towards Assam

A file photo of the tigress BTR TF-1 inside the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal ( ETV Bharat )

Buxa: The tigress from Buxa, known as BTR TF-1, has demonstrated quite literally that tigers are capable of digging tunnels! Despite being kept in a secure enclosure surrounded by concrete walls, she managed to escape once again by digging a tunnel through the earth beneath the wall.

This cunning escape, occurring just five days after her previous one, has caused quite a stir at the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal. Forest officials are left stunned, wondering how she managed to slip past their stringent surveillance.

According to the Forest Department, the tigress began moving eastward from the natural enclosure near the '25-Mile Tower' on Sunday. She crossed the Bala River and reached the '27-Mile' forest settlement area. It was later discovered that she had used her paws to dig a tunnel through the soil beneath the concrete wall, a barrier roughly two feet wide and four feet deep to break out of the enclosure. Forest officials note that such an escape by a tiger is extremely rare. On November 3, after a 13-day search, the tigress was tranquilized near the banks of the Lousa River in the Gelaguri area of Dotma, Kokrajhar, a location near the Raimona Tiger Reserve in Assam. The following day, November 4, she was brought back and placed in the enclosure near Buxa’s 25-Mile Tower. Yet, just five days later, she has managed to break out once again. Why does the tigress keep heading toward Assam?