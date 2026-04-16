ETV Bharat / bharat

A Tale Of Two Maldas: Festivity In One, Fear Of Exclusion In Another As The 'SIR' Process Sparks Panic

Malda: There is no end to festivals in Bengal. In Bengal elections have always been regarded as another grand democratic festival. However, the scene this time appears different. While an air of festivity does prevail in some places, others are shrouded in silence under the shadow of an uncertainty. At the heart of this dichotomy lies the process of 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) of the voter’s list.

As one tours the villages situated along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Malda district, this paradox becomes starkly evident. In Muslimpur village in the English Bazar block, one is struck by the sight of barbed-wire fencing on the international border between India (West Bengal) and Bangladesh and tight security.

Yet, there is no trace of the political fervour or the festive atmosphere typically associated with the run-up to an election. Neither wall graffiti nor the clamour of campaign rallies is to be found—everything seems eerily subdued.

Sanaul Sheikh, a resident of the village, stated, "There are approximately 1,200 voters in the village. Of these, the names of about 410 individuals have been dropped from the list. Almost every family has had at least one member excluded. Under these circumstances, how can there be any enthusiasm for voting?" His own family faces the same predicament; although he managed to get his own name enrolled, his mother and brother remain excluded from the list following the SIR exercise.

A similar picture emerged from the words of Rumela Bibi. This housewife, who has been voting regularly since 1995, spoke with palpable anxiety in her voice. "My husband's name is missing from the list. I hear that if one's name is missing, they might be sent to a detention camp, and their bank accounts could be frozen. I simply cannot comprehend what is going to happen," she said. Her husband has already filed an appeal, but their future remains uncertain.

The situation is no different in the neighbouring village of Krishnapur. However, residents here went a step further in voicing their grievances; Abdus Salam raised a specific allegation. He claimed, "The number of members in our family has been recorded incorrectly. Although we have only two children, the Election Commission's records show seven! This discrepancy is not unique to us; similar errors exist in the records of almost every family in the village."