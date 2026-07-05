'A Symbol Of Spiritual Consciousness': Dhami Flags Off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026
The first batch of the tatra consists of 49 pilgrims; the Yatra is being conducted via the Tanakpur route for the second consecutive year.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Champawat: This is not merely a religious pilgrimage but a symbol of spiritual consciousness, cultural unity and national harmony, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while flagging off the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 on Sunday.
"It is only through the grace of Lord Shiva that a devotee gets the opportunity to undertake this sacred journey," said Dhami as he sent the first batch of pilgrims from the Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur to the next leg of their journey.
"Every challenge encountered during the journey should be faced with faith and patience, for unwavering faith in Lord Shiva makes even the greatest difficulties easy to overcome," he said.
आस्था, अध्यात्म और सनातन संस्कृति की इस पावन यात्रा को श्रद्धालुओं के लिए अधिक सुगम, सुरक्षित और सुविधाजनक बनाने हेतु राज्य सरकार पूर्ण प्रतिबद्धता के साथ कार्य कर रही है। कनेक्टिविटी के सुदृढ़ीकरण से लेकर यात्रा मार्ग पर आवश्यक आधारभूत सुविधाओं, स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा एवं अन्य… pic.twitter.com/7HGpzQZoWZ— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 5, 2026
Presenting each pilgrim with a plaque of Lord Shiva and a Rudraksha garland, the Chief Minister wished them a safe and successful journey. He said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also serves as a means of development and prosperity for the border regions.
This journey connects people from across the country with the rich culture, traditions and local way of life of the border villages, he said and also urged the pilgrims to strengthen the local economy by purchasing local handicrafts and products.
LIVE: टनकपुर, चम्पावत में कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा-2026 के प्रथम दल के यात्रियों का स्वागत समारोह— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 5, 2026
https://t.co/wN6Q99MUaX
On the evening of Saturday, July 4, this group of Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims arrived in Tanakpur — the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is being conducted via the Tanakpur route for the second consecutive year. There, they were welcomed in accordance with the traditions of 'Devbhoomi' (Land of gods): Chholiya dance, a shower of flower petals, garlands and a grand reception. Additionally, a cultural evening was organised for the pilgrims, featuring performances showcasing Uttarakhand's rich folk culture and arts.
From Tanakpur, the group will travel to Pithoragarh, then via Dharchula and Gunji, and finally cross the Lipulekh Pass to reach Kailash Mansarovar in China (Tibet), where their religious pilgrimage will conclude.
"The first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra consists of 49 pilgrims, including a doctor; the group comprises 34 men and 15 women. Pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are part of this group, presenting a powerful example of India's cultural diversity and national unity," said Manoj Kumar, manager, Sharda Tourist Rest House, Tanakpur.
The pilgrims appreciated the arrangements made by the state government. "I am embarking on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for the seventh time. The Uttarakhand government has made excellent arrangements for the convenience and safety of the travellers," said Anil Kumar Jain, a pilgrim.
Arun Kumar from Tamil Nadu is accompanying this group of Kailash pilgrims as a doctor. Purushottam Khandelwal, 68, from Rajasthan, is the oldest pilgrim in the group, while Harikrishna, 21, from Gujarat, is the youngest devotee undertaking this journey.
The first group departed amidst chants of 'Har-Har Mahadev' and 'Bam-Bam Bhole'.
Also Read: