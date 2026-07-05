ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Symbol Of Spiritual Consciousness': Dhami Flags Off Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026

Champawat: This is not merely a religious pilgrimage but a symbol of spiritual consciousness, cultural unity and national harmony, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while flagging off the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 on Sunday.

"It is only through the grace of Lord Shiva that a devotee gets the opportunity to undertake this sacred journey," said Dhami as he sent the first batch of pilgrims from the Tourist Rest House in Tanakpur to the next leg of their journey.

"Every challenge encountered during the journey should be faced with faith and patience, for unwavering faith in Lord Shiva makes even the greatest difficulties easy to overcome," he said.

Presenting each pilgrim with a plaque of Lord Shiva and a Rudraksha garland, the Chief Minister wished them a safe and successful journey. He said that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also serves as a means of development and prosperity for the border regions.

This journey connects people from across the country with the rich culture, traditions and local way of life of the border villages, he said and also urged the pilgrims to strengthen the local economy by purchasing local handicrafts and products.