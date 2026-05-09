ETV Bharat / bharat

A Silent Edit, A Loud Message? Mamata Updates Bio On Social Media After Suvendu's Oath Ceremony

Mamata Banerjee updated her social media bios after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Bengal’s first BJP chief minister. ( ANI )

New Delhi: After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee quietly updated the bio across her social media accounts, marking a symbolic moment in Bengal’s changing political landscape.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo changed the description on her X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook profiles from "Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal" to "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)."

Mamata Banerjee's X profile with updated bio. (Screenshot: X/Mamata Banerjee)

Till around 11 am on Saturday, Mamata’s X profile still identified her as the "Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal". The change came shortly after Suvendu Adhikari formally assumed office following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the polls, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. Mamata Banerjee, who came to power in 2011 by defeating the Left Front's 34-year regime, has since emerged as one of the BJP's strongest critics at the national level.