A Silent Edit, A Loud Message? Mamata Updates Bio On Social Media After Suvendu's Oath Ceremony
Mamata Banerjee removed "Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal" from her social media profiles, following BJP's victory in Bengal.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST|
Updated : May 9, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
New Delhi: After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee quietly updated the bio across her social media accounts, marking a symbolic moment in Bengal’s changing political landscape.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo changed the description on her X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook profiles from "Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal" to "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha)."
Till around 11 am on Saturday, Mamata’s X profile still identified her as the "Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal". The change came shortly after Suvendu Adhikari formally assumed office following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
The BJP secured 207 seats in the polls, ending the TMC's uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state. Mamata Banerjee, who came to power in 2011 by defeating the Left Front's 34-year regime, has since emerged as one of the BJP's strongest critics at the national level.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee updated her social media bio, describing herself as: “Founder Chairperson, All India Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha).”#MamataBanerjee | #AllIndiaTrinamoolCongress |… pic.twitter.com/hPmXejhFJE— United News of India (@uniindianews) May 9, 2026
Kolkata Police Unfollows Mamata, Others
In another development that drew attention online, the official Kolkata Police X handle reportedly unfollowed Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after the election results. The account is now following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.
Even after the results were declared, Mamata had not immediately resigned, saying constitutional procedures linked to government formation needed to be completed first. The BJP had criticised the delay, accusing the outgoing chief minister of holding up the transition despite the clear mandate.
Abhishek Banerjee Raises Questions On Poll Process
We have fought an extremely difficult election where nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls. Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the…— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 9, 2026
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities in the election process and claimed that nearly 30 lakh genuine voters had been removed from the electoral rolls. In a post on X, he described the election as "extremely difficult" and accused several government agencies and the Election Commission of acting in a partisan manner. He also raised concerns regarding EVM handling, counting procedures and alleged mismatches involving control units.
Abhishek further demanded the release of CCTV footage from counting centres, and called for transparent counting of VVPAT slips. He also alleged incidents of post-poll violence and intimidation targeting TMC workers and supporters.
He said the party would continue its political and legal fight under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and urged party workers to remain united during what he described as a difficult phase for the organisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, J P Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with several BJP chief ministers, attended Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata.
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